TK Nciza and his ex-wife, Nhlanhla Mafu, were recently pictured together at an event, celebrating their son, Ciza's recent success

The former couple has been seen around one another a lot since the young musician's rise to stardom, and fans can't help but speculate on a potential reconciliation

Even after being separated for seven years, social media suspects that Ciza might be the one to bring the former power couple together

TK Nciza and Nhlanhla Mafu celebrated their son Ciza's recent success. Image: ciza.sa

Source: Instagram

Since Ciza's meteoric rise to stardom, former couple Nhlanhla Mafu and Thembinkosi "TK" Nciza have been seen around each other quite often, celebrating their son and showing a united front despite being divorced.

On 21 May 2026, the former power couple attended a private dinner celebrating Ciza's recent wins at the Metro FM Music Awards, and were seen posing side by side in several pictures.

Reflecting on the evening, the Isaka (6 AM) hitmaker described it as "special," saying he was surrounded by love and the people who had supported him since the beginning of his journey.

"Celebrated a huge milestone surrounded by the people who are part of the journey before heading off for my Europe/US tour."

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The photos featured several stars, including one half of the Major League DJZ, Thatohatsi, Maxhosa founder Laduma Ngxokolo, as well as Orlando Pirates player Relebohile Mofokeng, who is good friends with the young musician. However, it was the appearance of Ciza's parents that had the streets buzzing.

TK Nciza and Nhlanhla Mafu were spotted together again with their son Ciza. Image: ciza.sa

Source: Instagram

The former couple got married in 2004 and were together for 15 years before coming to the decision to end their union amicably in 2019. In her statement, Mafu said she and her ex-husband shared a "strong bond," and she had, in the past, praised TK for being a good role model to their children.

The pair have three sons, Nkululeko (Ciza), Thamsanqa and Luvuyo. Their daughter, Zinathi, tragically died in a car crash in 2009.

As fans continue to see more of the couple together, the internet is flooded with speculation that the deep-seated bond they had might finally lead to a romantic reconciliation.

Despite each having found love again, fans are keeping a close eye on the former couple, waiting to see if Ciza’s global journey will keep drawing his famous parents back to each other.

See Nhlanhla Mafu and TK Nciza's pictures below.

Mzansi reacts to Nhlanhla Mafu and TK Nciza's pictures

Fans joked that Ciza may one day be the reason his parents get back together. Read the comments below.

busiwe_bubu said:

"This boy will get them back together. I feel sorry for her new husband."

mphokeo asked:

"Why is Daddy this comfortable with someone‘s person?"

MpeshWP wrote:

"You see the problem with being a stepfather?"

Fans speculated about TK Nciza and Nhlanhla Mafu possibly getting back together after being seen together. Images: tknciza_sa, nhlanhla_mafu

Source: Instagram

KuneneMxol3763 said:

"I feel sorry for Nhlanhla's new partner."

Thandi24437987 asked about TK Nciza's ex-fiancée:

"What happened to his baddie?"

maozazer posted:

"They should just get back together."

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Source: Briefly News