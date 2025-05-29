Former music boss TK Nciza and his son Ciza accompanied one another to visit their late loved one at their final resting place

Ciza posted the emotional video on Instagram, revealing that they paid their late sister, Zinathi Nciza, a visit

In the caption, the Isaka hitmaker penned an emotional letter, saying he promises to make Zinathi proud

TK Nciza and Ciza visited the late Zinathi Nciza on her heavenly birthday. Image: Ciza.sa

Music boss turned politician TK Nciza and his son, rising star Ciza, made a heartfelt visit this week.

Ciza and father remember late sister

The father and son duo visited the late Zinathi Nciza, whom he lost in a terrible car crash in 2009, reports Daily Sun. Zinathi was the daughter of Mafikizolo singer Nhlanhla Nciza. She was allegedly five years old at the time. Wednesday, 28 March 2025, was her heavenly birthday, and she would have turned 21 years old.

Isaka (6 am) hitmaker penned a touching note, revealing to his followers that the visit was a heavy one. He believes that his late sister is watching over him, and he assured her that he will make her proud.

"Zinathi Nciza, I miss you so much, my little princess. I'm an emotional wreck today. I try to stay strong, but I had let it out! Wish you could see what your brother is doing! I know you're my number one fan. Thank you for watching over me, my angel. I promise to make you proud! I love you! I wish I could hear your voice one last time."

Watch the Instagram video below:

Mzanso comforts Ciza and dad

People online comforted the family during the difficult period. Here are some of the reactions from social media users.

Lifecoachzee7 comforted:

"Ya no, losing a sibling is devastating. She is moving mountains for her family. Ngxe Ciza and family."

Bongekayamiebee shared:

"Praying for your healing, brother."

Lovedelia said:

"Man! I am tearing up after reading your message."

Iamdjsoso said:

"Remember how sad I was for your family when she passed on. And how it happened."

Lemakhubela stated:

"So sorry little brother. She’s definitely got your back."

Hleh_njomane

"Be strong, Ciza. She is definitely an angel, smiling down on you."

Candylamain replied:

"Be strong, my brother. Nothing is forever. God knows what he is doing. I know he can see your hard work and the entire family. I am sure they are proud of you."

Nne_anna_motherearth_tyhopho said:

"Stay strong in the Lord. I know it is not easy to lose a sibling."

