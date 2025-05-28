Pearl Thusi and her former partner, Walter Mokoena, once again reunited for their daughter Thando Mokoena's graduation

They pulled heartstrings earlier this year when they attended her prom and posted some cute photos from the day

Netizens have relayed their opinions on the matter and congratulated the two for their dope co-parenting style

Pearl Thusi and Walter Mokoena showed up for their daughter Thando Mokoena. Image: Waltermokoena

Pearl Thusi's daughter Thando Mokoena was part of the class of 2025 as she recently graduated from high school. Showing up for her were her mother, TV actress Pearl Thusi, and her father, sports broadcaster Walter Mokoena.

Pearl and Walter Mokoena attend daughter's graduation

Mama Panther took to social media to share some personal moments between her and Thando Mokoena. Pearl was getting her ready for her big night, and they shared a heartfelt moment together.

Walter gushed over his baby girl on Instagram, saying they are extremely grateful for her and are proud.

"Gratitude. Joy, Happiness. congratulations @thando__mokoena. We are very proud of you."

The stars pulled heartstrings earlier this year after they attended her prom. Mokoena again posted a group family photo.

"Thank you, Lord, for this amazing, wonderful and unforgettable PROM Day. We celebrated with Thandolwethu Emily Grace Gugu Mokoena. Simply Ndondo to her father. Your grace is sufficient."

Pearl Thusi and Walter Mokoena supported their daughter Thando Mokoena. Image: Waltermokoena

Thando Mokoena hails designer for awesome dress

Thando revealed that her dress was designed by Gert Johan Coetzee, and she applauded him for executing her vision so very well.

"This dress is everything I’ve dreamed of and more. Thank you so much. You are an incredible designer. I had an amazing time brainstorming this dress with you, and it came out even better than we both imagined."

She shared an awesome Instagram video with her friends as they graduated from high school.

Mzansi in awe over Thando Mokoena and family

Here are some of the reactions from SA:

Oliphant_kgomotoso gushed:

"You look beautiful, Thando. Congratulations baby. You are so blessed to have such a loving and kind mother, no matter your differences."

Melusi_Gumede said:

"You jumped over first, landed first on the other side. You threw your trencher in the air first. Leadership qualities come to life at this age and time in one's life. Face it, embrace it as you enter the next chapter of your life. Let no one ever tell you why not. Congratulations."

Indalo_punkie reacted:

"Oh man, you guys. What a beautiful picture. Congratulations once again, Thando pretty girl."

mondetwala said:

"Well done, my brother. You both have done a great job."

kellywissey11 gushed:

"Beautiful parents, beautiful family and beautiful girl."

dr_koketjo_tsebe reacted:

"This is beautiful. You have done so well!"

