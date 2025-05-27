Fans couldn't get enough of Zizo Beda after she dropped some gorgeous new pictures

The TV personality had fans raving over her good looks, even throwing shade at her ex-husband

Mayihlome Tshwete's alleged files are being dished out on social media, and peeps believe Zizo is better off without him

Zizo Beda looked radiant in her new photos. Images: zizotshwete

Source: Instagram

Zizo Beda looked irresistible and had social media gagging over her stunning new pictures.

Zizo Beda stuns in new pictures

On a cold Monday morning on 26 May 2025, Zizo Beda gave her online community a not-so-subtle reminder of who she was with a new photo dump.

Taking to her Instagram page, the former Selimathunzi presenter looked as gorgeous as ever in an all-black outfit, complete with red lipstick and a little black dress with a plunging neckline:

"…and everywhere you look, blessings!"

Despite losing her mother in late 2024, Zizo still wears the bright smile her fans have come to know and love.

Here's what South Africans said about Zizo Beda's pictures

Fans and followers are seeing flames, even Zizo's former admirers came out in numbers to profess their love for her:

lil_promac said:

"Wow, she was my celebrity crush; her smile is everything."

TheRealMthokoz1 confessed:

"Iyo, I used to have a crazy crush on Zizo when she was in Selimathunzi. Especially because of her voice."

1luckyflower hyped Zizo up:

"Friend! On a Monday, njeeee? Hayi, uHOT, uxakile!"

CruzLuvDelux posted:

"They don't make them like Zizo anymore."

vuyobeaming gushed over Zizo:

"My Xhosa queen looks good!"

Meanwhile, others threw shade at her ex-husband, Mayihlome Tshwete, and dropped files about his alleged scandalous ways.

The pair split in 2021 after nearly six years of marriage and a beautiful family:

GreenMatil19311 trashed Mayihlome Tshwete:

"That guy is ugly, he looks like former President of Botswana Lucas Mangope. I think it's because of his father, Steve."

surtizo spilt:

"Her ex-husband and I used to share the same side, the stories that dolly would tell me? Wehhh nkosi'yam!"

KgethengS revealed:

"That’s great. She seems like a nice girl who deserves better. The one time I went to Woollies in Waterfall, he was with his male friends and trying to holler at me. That time, I’m just my random homeless self. It made me wonder how he is with girls who are actually attractive."

PreciousShange added:

"Zizo became a prayer warrior after her divorce."

Nomzamo Mbatha stuns at Cannes Film Festival

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nomzamo Mbatha's stunning look for the Cannes Film Festival.

The actress/ TV producer was a sight for sore eyes in a gorgeous gold number ahead of screening her award-winning film, Shaka iLembe, in front of a global audience at the prestigious festival, even walking away with an award! She said:

"So incredibly honoured to not only screen SHAKA iLEMBE at the Cannes Film Festival in front of a global audience but also to receive this incredible award. Remaining thankful and in awe."

