Former Miss SA Teen Zizo Beda is mourning the loss of her mother, Reverend Nonceba Beda

The star shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, expressing gratitude for their close relationship

Celebrities like Zenande Mfenyana, Mpumi Ledwaba, and Salamina Mosese offered Zizo messages of support and condolences

Briefly News spoke to psychologist Paula Quinsee about dealing with grief after losing a loved one

South African model, radio and television personality Zizo Beda recently announced the sad news of her mother's passing. The star shared a video alongside a heartfelt caption on social media.

Former ‘Selimathunzi’ host Zizo Beda has announced her mother's death. Image: @zizotshwete

Zizo Beda's mother dies

Losing a loved one, especially a mother, is never easy. Former Miss South Africa Teen 2006 Zizo Beda is mourning the death of her mother, Reverend Nonceba Beda.

Taking to her Instagram page, the star paid tribute to her mother with a sweet video and lengthy caption. She wrote:

"Thank you for one of the most meaningful relationships of my existence - the one between me and the one you trusted to bring me and my siblings into the world, the relationship between me noMama."

SA celebs show Zizo Beda love after her mother's death

The star's timeline was filled with heartfelt condolence messages from her fans and colleagues, including Mpumi Ledwaba, Mpumi Mops, Zenande Mfenyana and Salamina Mosese.

@zenandemfenyana said:

"Nxesi Zizo 🫂🫂🫂 sending you comfort, love and strength during this time to you and your family ❤️❤️❤️"

@mpoomy_ledwaba commented:

"I’m sorry sis❤️"

@mpumimops wrote:

"Sending you lots of hugs Zizo my deepest condolences to you and your family 🙏🏾💐"🩷

@salaminamosese noted:

"💔💔🕊️so sorry for your loss my love. Sincere condolences 💐"

@tshepivundla said:

"I am so sorry for your loss Zizo. You, your siblings & your family are in my thoughts & prayers. May your mother rest in peace."

Psychologist talks about dealing with grief after a significant loss

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, psychologist and founder of Engaged Humans Paula Quinsee said people should find a balance between honouring their loved one’s memory and moving forward with their own lives after a significant loss. She said:

"Allow yourself time to grieve but also set boundaries, if years have gone by and you are still struggling to move forward, it’s time to seek professional help.

"Start by gradually reintroducing activities and responsibilities that you feel you are ready to manage and cope with while giving yourself some space if emotions resurface unexpectedly."

