Rachel Kolisi took a relaxing weekend trip to the Western Cape with her two children and Siya Kolisi's sister, Liphelo

Sharing her getaway on social media, Rachel posted picturesque photos, highlighting Liphelo's new driving skills and thanking the venue, Perivoli Lagoon House

Fans reacted warmly to her post, commending her for maintaining family ties and showing resilience despite her marital challenges

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Briefly News. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here: https://corp.briefly.co.za/ai-in-action-workshop

Rachel Kolisi is taking a much-needed break with her two children and her soon-to-be ex-husband Siya Kolisi's little sister Liphelo. The star, charting trends after her shocking divorce announcement, decided to enjoy a luxurious weekend vacation.

Rachel Kolisi went on a relaxing vacation with her children and Siya's sister. Image: Cindy Ord and Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Rachel Kolisi shares content from her luxurious weekend away

All eyes are on Rachel and Siya Kolisi following their divorce announcement. Rachel recently decided to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and go to the Western Cape for a luxurious getaway.

Taking to her Instagram page, Rachel shared pictures and videos from the weekend away with her two children and Siya's little sister Liphelo. The post shows how the family enjoyed the picturesque views of the Western Cape. Another clip also showed Rachel gushing over Liphelo, who can now drive. She wrote:

"A weekend for the soul ❤️ I have a busy week ahead, so this was very needed. Thank you for having us @perivolilagoonhouse. PS we have a new driver in the house @mercedesbenzsa 😎"

Fans react to Rachel Kolisi's weekend away content

Social media users shared heartwarming reactions to the star's post. Many have been showing Rachel some love and support since her divorce announcement.

@zintathu said:

"😍😍😍😍😍😍 passenger princess is you."

@offlame_g commented:

"Who put Liphelo behind the wheel 🤣😭"

@ian_viee added:

"Siya's siblings needs you more than anything, you are literally their mother."

@msimasslo.journey wrote:

"Look at this level of maturity, she's still the same mother to all the kids despite what happened to her marriage. So many lessons to be learned here. You are amazing 👏🏾 ❤️ 💖"

MacG alleges Siya Kolisi got another woman pregnant

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Podcast & Chill host MacG speculated about Siya Kolisi amid his shocking divorce. The outspoken podcaster alleged that something big must have happened for Rachel to file for divorce.

Since the announcement, Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce has been trending on various social media platforms. South Africans have been trying to determine what led to the divorce because the Kolisis' seemed like the happiest couple.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News