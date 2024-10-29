A loving daughter left the online community moved after sharing a video expressing how much she loved her father, who turned into a Phara

The babe shared pictures taken together with him on her TikTok account

Social media users were moved by the post, taking to the comment section to inform the hun that they mention her dad in their prayes

A lady shared a video of her and her father, who battled substance abuse. Image: @sima_rala

While many parents carry the burden of their kids turning to drugs, one young lady is praying for her father, who is now a Phara, to stop substance abuse.

The lady shared video slides of pictures they took together on her TikTok account under the user handle @sima_rala and received 371K views for her post.

The father and daughter together

The video shows the lady dressed in formal wear standing beside her dad, who looks like he hasn't slept for days.

She captured the pictures with the declaration of how she is praying for him to stop using drugs as she misses the old him.

Mzansi peeps touched by the post

The video received over 400 social media comments for feeling the lady's pain as they showed her love in the comments section. Many noted the resemblance between the hun and her Phara dad, while some shared stories of family members battling with drug use.

User @Noni.mngomezulu commented:

"You're such a brave girl ❤️."

User @makasessy1 added:

"True definition of blood is thicker than water🥰🥰."

User @SanelisiweSomthi shared:

"♥️♥️God hears your prayers, baby. Kuyoba ngathi he never used them. My brother never went to rehab. We woke up one day and decided he no longer wanted to live the life."

User @lethoba_lisa related:

"I'm in the very same situation, my dear. I know how it feels🫂 even went as far as looking for rehab. Someone referred me to Ladgac and I failed coz I couldn't afford the rehab 😓."

User @Babini said:

"Be strong for him."

User @Babalwa Bella Mboni added:

"Yoh, you look exactly like him. 🥺 Oh man, kanti uThixo uzakuphendula iimithandazo yakho (God will answer your prayers). Do not lose hope. Keep the faith."

