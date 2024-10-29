“You’re Such a Brave Girl”: Young Lady Prays for Dad To Stop Using Drugs, SA Touched
- A loving daughter left the online community moved after sharing a video expressing how much she loved her father, who turned into a Phara
- The babe shared pictures taken together with him on her TikTok account
- Social media users were moved by the post, taking to the comment section to inform the hun that they mention her dad in their prayes
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
While many parents carry the burden of their kids turning to drugs, one young lady is praying for her father, who is now a Phara, to stop substance abuse.
The lady shared video slides of pictures they took together on her TikTok account under the user handle @sima_rala and received 371K views for her post.
The father and daughter together
The video shows the lady dressed in formal wear standing beside her dad, who looks like he hasn't slept for days.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
She captured the pictures with the declaration of how she is praying for him to stop using drugs as she misses the old him.
Watch the video here.
Mzansi peeps touched by the post
The video received over 400 social media comments for feeling the lady's pain as they showed her love in the comments section. Many noted the resemblance between the hun and her Phara dad, while some shared stories of family members battling with drug use.
User @Noni.mngomezulu commented:
"You're such a brave girl ❤️."
User @makasessy1 added:
"True definition of blood is thicker than water🥰🥰."
User @SanelisiweSomthi shared:
"♥️♥️God hears your prayers, baby. Kuyoba ngathi he never used them. My brother never went to rehab. We woke up one day and decided he no longer wanted to live the life."
User @lethoba_lisa related:
"I'm in the very same situation, my dear. I know how it feels🫂 even went as far as looking for rehab. Someone referred me to Ladgac and I failed coz I couldn't afford the rehab 😓."
User @Babini said:
"Be strong for him."
User @Babalwa Bella Mboni added:
"Yoh, you look exactly like him. 🥺 Oh man, kanti uThixo uzakuphendula iimithandazo yakho (God will answer your prayers). Do not lose hope. Keep the faith."
SA lady reunites with her long-lost twin
In another Briefly News article, a TikTok user left Mzansi in tears after sharing a video reuniting with her long-lost Phara twin after tracking him.
The viral video received a lot of love from the online community, and people asked her never to leave him again.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za