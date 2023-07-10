A video shows one woman having a special moment after finding her brother who broke down after meeting her

The two siblings went viral when people found out that they were actually twins who were separated

Netizens left many comments after they noticed that the estranged brother was not in a healthy living space

One woman made content after tracking down her long-lost twin. The lady had people's attention when she posted a special family moment on the internet.

This woman's family reunion got more than one million likes. There were also dozens of comments from online users who were emotional watching the brother-sister video.

TikTok creator locates long-lost brother and makes viral video

One lady @patriciaboity was happy that she found an estranged family member. It turns out that the lady has a twin brother who she embraced after meeting him. Watch the video below:

South Africans touched by family moment between brother and sister

Many people love to see happy family members. This video was especially touching as they watched the boy burst into tears. TikTok users noticed where he lived and asked the woman to take him with her

gladysmat said:

"The sorrow portrayed on his face, you can see he's been through a lot and needed someone close to him to tell him it's gonna be ok."

Angelah Msindo wrote:

"The way he cried just broke my heart man."

Thunya Sa Marikana added:

"Yoooo haiii guys, since we are all crying now.. we deserve an explanation. what happened.. why were you separated."

small was hopeful:

"Please don't leave him please go with him."

QHAWE £ agreed:

"Please don't leave him take him home with you."

