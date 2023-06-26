A man who was adopted documented him meeting his original family for the first time in a video that went viral

The clip showed him meeting different members from his parents' side and giving them truckloads of love

Social media users also shared similar journeys, and are glad he found his home after a long time

A touching video shared by @mariahandpetey shows him meeting his biological family after being adopted. Hearts on social media dripped with fuzzy emotions. Image: @mariahandpetey

Source: TikTok

A heartwarming TikTok video of an adopted man meeting his biological family has gone viral, with netizens catching fuzzy feelings.

@mariahandpetey posted the video, and it shows him meeting various family members from both of his parents' side.

Touching reunion of young man with biological fam goes viral

The beautiful video is captioned:

"Meeting the rest of my bio family."

The video shows different captions of him meeting different members of the family.

The first caption is accompanied by @mariahandpetey hugging his sister for the first time. It reads:

"Meeting my bio sister not expecting to meet anyone else because we were both adopted."

The video then shows him hugging and shaking his biological father's hand for the first time. The caption says:

"Meeting my bio dad."

The clip then shows him hugging his paternal granddad and grandmother, with accompanying captions.

A few seconds later and after a lot of hugs and kisses, the video shows him meeting his maternal grandmother, grandfather and the rest of his biological sisters, as well as his nephews and niece.

Adoption is a costly endeavour, but @mariahandpetey's post shared how priceless moments of reuniting with blood family are.

The video of him reuniting with his family concludes with a glowing Slideshow of him and different family members posing for the camera.

Watch the beautiful reunion here:

Some TikTokkers share their own experiences

Netizens are in love with the fulfilling moment, and rejoiced and celebrated with him.

Lynn expressed how proud she was.

"I don't even know you and I'm so happy for you."

Kristyn said that she choked up while watching the video. She added:

"This looks like an amazing family to connect with."

MeliiiMel shared a personal journey similar to the video.

"It reminds me of when my mom met all her family. I pray that you all continue to build a healthy, loving understanding family."

KallmeCarrie added that she also met her biological dad and brother last year for the first time. She chimed in:

"I hope you were able to make forever ties."

Christina Maria observed how he fit in perfectly with his family. She pointed out:

"You fit like a glove there, love. Im glad you found your people. The more love the better."

Veteran actress tells story about her adopted daughter

In a recent article, Briefly News shared the story of how iconic Law and Order actress Mariska Hargitay adopted her baby daughter, Amaya Josephine Hermann.

It was reported that Mariska's daughter is 12 years age, and her parents said that they were considering adopting locally or internationally.

Mariska pointed out that her and her husband, Peter Hermann, talked a lot about having a mixed-race family, and were overjoyed that their prayers were answered.

Source: Briefly News