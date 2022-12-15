A young woman took to social media to share the great news of finally getting to meet her biological father

Buhle Mahlangu expressed that she was so happy to meet with him and shared that he calls her every day

Her post left many netizens who were happy for her in their feels, whereas others responded with curious questions

A young woman is over the moon after recently meeting her biological father for the first time.

A young woman was over the moon about finally getting to meet her biological father. Image: @BuhleMahlangu14/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Twitter user Buhle Mahlangu (@BuhleMahlangu14) took to the bluebird app to share the good news, not withholding her absolute joy at their new relationship.

“I recently met my biological father n he calls me every day I’m soo happy nkos'yam he even calls me for no reason at all ❤️ May it be like this forever samthandi nkos'yam ❤️,” she wrote.

Her post touched the heart of many Mzansi peeps who were happy for the young woman. Several others couldn’t help but respond with questions inquiring about the father’s whereabouts all this time.

@Wolf_Luna28 said:

“Bathong, that's soo sweet, your tweet mended my broken heart.”

@Nellmphoo wrote:

“I am so happy for you wholeheartedly the are many people who are in search of their biological fathers it’s a sensitive issue may you grow stronger and stronger in your relationship ❤️.”

@IbnMilz commented:

“Met mine when I was doing first year. He told me he will come visit in varsity. Few days later got a call that he stood up and fell back on the couch that was it. Next time I saw him, he was laying in a coffin. But at least I saw him once and he answered my 1 question I had.”

@JerryMapatu replied:

“He did the same, once I was grown up & start making money but while Mom was struggling to raised me he was not arounds.Enjoy the moment,forgive him but my advice to you be aware & conscious coz is gonna reach a point of financial help.All this carrying side should been there long ago.”

@Cindy87798017 asked:

“Uthi uvelaphi???”

@Mrs_bles wrote:

“Mine was like that wangenzela imbeleko den he disappeared and whenever i try call him he dismisses me but i am glad wangenzela imbeleko coz my life became better after that.”

@ErnnieSbu commented:

“Recently found out about mine... and he's already an ancestor. Would have loved to experience this.”

