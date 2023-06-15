A video of a woman surprising her family as she drives into the yard has been doing the rounds on social media

The TikTok footage shows her family waving and dancing happily as she brings home her first car

The family's joy was evident in the clip, sparking a sense of pride among netizens who congratulated the woman

A woman took to social media to celebrate the proud moment of surprising her family after purchasing her first car.

A hardworking woman made her family proud when she brought home her first car. Image: @phili1010/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Woman takes her first car home

Philile (@phili1010) posted a video on her TikTok account revealing her loved ones' reaction when she drove into the yard for the first time with her brand-new car.

Hooting as she drove in, the family can be seen waving, jumping and cheering loudly as they celebrate with pride and joy.

Philile can also be seen overcome with emotion as she holds back tears in the driver's seat.

Watch the emotional video below:

Buying a first car can be exciting—and overwhelming, Better Money Habits states.

According to Rene Turrek, buying a car and going on your first drive are significant achievements. The process of getting a license or buying a new car requires dedication and consistency; this is why these events are worth celebrating.

Netizens congratulate Philile

Mzansi peeps also gathered in the excitement as they congratulated Philile on her new whip.

londekamlaba355 wrote:

"Kwaze kwamnandi ekhaya, congratulations."

Mthokozisi Mazibuko commented:

"Usebenzile c'c baze bajabul anabazali nkos'yami❤️❤️."

DocMusiQ responded:

"Muhle umsebenzi my sister ."

Sinenhlanhla Nzama replied:

"Baze bajabula nkosi yami❤️."

Punuh Khubisa Sbonel wrote:

"Nkulunkulu uze ungigcinele uMah wami angibone nami mhla uDecide kungiBusisa."

user5963499851029 said:

"Wow, usebenzile girl ."

Lungi Dlamini commented:

"Ngikhalelani."

Phindile Chonco reacted:

"Ntombazane!! ."

