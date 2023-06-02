A young woman bought herself a dream car, a VW Polo, and shared her joy on TikTok

The video is receiving thousands of views and likes from kind people, congratulating and praising her for achieving such a major milestone in life

The VW Polo is one of the most popular cars in South Africa, especially among young and first-time buyers

Ofentse, the proud owner of a brand-spanking-new VW Polo TSI, is receiving praise on TikTok for her new whip, which she purchased a few days ago. Image: @NATHIE_THE CAR GUY

A beautiful Mzansi hun has achieved a major milestone in life by buying her dream car, a white VW Polo, and sharing the unveiling of her new baby on TikTok to celebrate.

The video shows the inspiring woman gasping in excitement as the salesman pulls back the black sheet covering the Polo, which still has a ribbon.

Since it was posted three days ago, the video has over 75k views and 5k likes on TikTok, making it the second-most popular video on the account that uploaded it.

The account belongs to Nathie, a well spoken VW salesman based in Melrose, Jo'burg, who told Briefly News:

"I don't just take this a sales job, I see it as serving people."

Watch the video:

TikTok congratulates her on the new VW Polo

Everyone in the comments section is happy for the woman's achievement of purchasing such a hot whip.

@Themba21 praises God for her success:

"God is good all the time. Hallelujah."

@basetsana252 hope God protects her on the road:

"Congrats sesi... Safe travels, may God protect you."

@Rabi is motivated:

"This is motivating. I'll work hard. Congratulations."

@wiskymash_Mafete:

"Love your car, sis."

@HLONI.CO.ZA@COM begs her to take good care of it:

"Congratulations, so nice, please take care of those wheels please."

@Ofentse, the vehicle owner, humbly accepts all the props and advices interested buyers to contact the salesman NATHIE_THE CAR GUY if they want a similar VW:

"Thank you so much, Nathi. If you want that beast, send Nathi a DM right away."

What is the model and cost of Ofentse's new VW Polo?

Nathie reveals the exact VW Polo model:

"It's a 2022/2023 1.0L TSI Polo Life

How much does it cost?

"Starting price for this Polo Life TSI is R379 200, with all the extras such as the IQ Light, it could go up to R450 000. This excludes service and delivery fees."

What cool features does the 2022/2023 TSI VW Polo Life have?

The IQ.Drive technology is a set of semi-autonomous driving features that help the driver with braking, accelerating and steering within the system limits. It also includes adaptive cruise control, lane assist, front assist and pedestrian monitoring.

is a set of semi-autonomous driving features that help the driver with braking, accelerating and steering within the system limits. It also includes adaptive cruise control, lane assist, front assist and pedestrian monitoring. The adaptive cruise control and lane assist work together to keep the car at a safe distance from the vehicle in front and within the lane markings. They also adjust the speed and steering according to the traffic situation and road conditions.

and lane assist work together to keep the car at a safe distance from the vehicle in front and within the lane markings. They also adjust the speed and steering according to the traffic situation and road conditions. This VW Polo version is the base model that offers standard features such as LED headlights, composition colour infotainment system , multifunction steering wheel and air conditioning.

, multifunction steering wheel and air conditioning. The fuel economy and emission ratings of this model are 5.4 l/100km and 123 g/km of CO2, respectively, which makes this Polo an eco-friendly choice, especially for climate change activists.

