A Sunyani Technical University student is assisting in conserving the environment by converting used pure water sachets into usable products

In photographs that surfaced online, the unnamed learner created an umbrella and raincoat out of used pure water sachets

Since the pictures emerged in the Facebook group Tell It All on Friday, May 26, 2023, group members have been praising the creative

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A Sunyani Technical University learner in Ghana allegedly turned discarded pure water sachets into a beautiful umbrella and raincoat in photos that emerged online.

The work of the talented student garnered massive attention after social media user Set Wilson posted the images to the popular Facebook group, Tell It All.

Models show off creative's works

The images showed a little girl and a man modelling the umbrella and raincoat. The pair were photographed strutting a runway confidently as they showcased the beautiful pieces.

Sunyani Technical University student turns pure water sachets into umbrella and raincoat. Photo credit: Seth Wilson/Tell It All.

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Sharing the mind-intriguing images on Facebook, Set Wilson captioned them:

"This is what the government should be supporting. A student from Sunyani Technical University made this. [The] university setting new trends and saving the planet simultaneously," he said.

Since posting the picture on Friday, May 26, 2023, the group members have lauded the artist's work. Like Wilson, some people urged the government to find and support the student.

Sunyani Technical University student designs umbrella and raincoat with pure water sachets. Photo credit: Seth Wilson/Tell It All.

Source: Facebook

Reactions to the images shared by Seth Wilson

Briefly News compiled some of the comments below:

Ruth said:

"Awesome."

Boateng David Williams commented:

"It makes sense paaa."

Dimmie Razak reacted:

"Wow, that's a raincoat; killing two birds with one stone. Making the environment clean and also coming out with a product."

Nana Agyei Kissi Sikapa Jr said:

"Even you the poster won't buy it da."

Afi M Enyonam commented:

"They didn't use already used sachet rubbers. Besides, how sustainable will this be? How many people will buy this and wear it? The government should ban the use of plastics. That's the only solution."

Gloria Okyere stated:

"This should come to the market. Keep Ghana clean. At least some parts of our country and streets will be dirt-free."

Albert Odogwu Cudjoe replied:

"Samuel Kwaku Amoabeng, if I talk now eeeh you will start saying Arsenal is useless. So I won't talk. But please, what help does he want from the government? Abeg only this one."

Eva Ashitey mentioned:

"So nice."

Niinye Akoshia Afoley Ashong reacted:

"I love this."

Kumado Augustine Kwabla said:

"The home task helper is here. You can dm or WhatsApp, or call the numbers on the flyer."

Nharhnah Akuya asked:

"Raincoat or wat, please".

Gloria Okyere replied:

"Nharhnah Akuya, sure, it's a raincoat."

Sanabi posted:

"This is perfect. Let's save the environment. Kudos."

Video of 2-in-1 shoes go viral, netizens amused by unique design: “This is kind of smart”

In another story, Briefly News reported that sneaker culture has exploded in recent years, with enthusiasts and collectors constantly on the lookout for the latest and greatest kicks.

However, a new type of sneaker has recently gone viral online - the sneaker-work shoe hybrid.

These shoes, which appeared to be designed to be both stylish and functional for those who work on their feet all day, have garnered attention for their unique design and practicality.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh