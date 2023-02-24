A brother and a sister gave a beautiful rendition of Bob Marley and the Wailers' The Three Little Birds

The music trio called Biko's Manna & Mfundo went viral thanks to the sister's gorgeous voices, one brother's guitar skills as well as their charismatic little brother

Many TikTok users could not get over the three siblings whose performance got nearly a million likes

A musical family went viral on TikTok when three siblings released an entertaining performance of a Bob Marley song.

Three siblings performed Bob Marley's hit song 'Three Little Birds' and people were mesmerised by their talent. Image: @bikosmanna

Source: UGC

People were especially interested in their youngest brother, who always puts on a show in their music videos. One video of the kids' rendition of Bob Marley's hit song was especially popular with peeps.

3 Siblings perform Bob Marley and impress South Africans

A video on TikTok posted by @bikosmanna got millions of views as three siblings performed Bob Marley's Three Little Birds. In the video, the oldest brother and sister performed the song with vocals and guitar. The brother plays the guitar while their sister sings the song with angelic vocals.

The cherry on top is their little brother, who stands behind them doing fantastic dancing. Watch the Bob Marley rendition below:

Singing siblings' little brother steals the show in TikTok song cover

People could not get over how amazing the siblings were. Many people commented that the show's star must be the little brother who brings props and fantastic moves to entertain the audience.

AmongTheStarsandCosmos commented:

"The mid show costume changes! And the props! The dancing! Love it!"

Courtney Bly commented:

"I love the vocals and the vibe. I hope that when you’re doing stage shows you let little bro do his thing."

Shan29123 commented:

The kid in the back: “Mama said I could be in the video!”

Steve Peoples commented:

"Vocals 10/10. Instrumental accompaniment 10/10. Lil man’s performance 100/100."

khanyicindi commented:

"When your mom says you can go to the party, but you must take your brother with you."

user93157987541509'5 commented:

"The background dancer never disappoints."

Filth Fancy commented:

"This brings joy on so many levels. We got music, dancing and comic relief. Top shelf."

