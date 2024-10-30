Siya Kolisi Lookalike: Mzansi Laughs After Seeing the Rugby Star’s ‘Twin’

Rugby superstar Siya Kolisi has been hogging the headlines ever since he and Rachel Kolisi announced their separation

Now, the Springbok captain is back in the news after internet users showed a picture of his lookalike

Social media users couldn't help but laugh after seeing the side-by-side pictures of Siya and his 'twin'

Siya Kolisi's lookalike had the internet busting. Images: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis, Matt Roberts

Source: Getty Images

Many people have a doppelganger, with most claiming they look like a well-known celebrity. After spotting Siya Kolisi's lookalike, people couldn't help but burst into laughter at the uncanny resemblance.

Looking a bit like Siya Kolisi

The TikTok account @newspaper_journalist_rsa uploaded a picture of Siya and Rachel Kolisi on their wedding day. Next to that photo was another of a random man whose facial features resembled Siya's.

The photo's caption read:

"Before the divorce vs after the divorce."

The caption referred to the Springbok captain and his soon-to-be ex-wife announcing on Tuesday, 22 October, that they mutually decided to end their marriage.

Take a look at the picture below:

A picture of Siya Kolisi's lookalike made rounds on the internet. Image: @newspaper_journalist_rsa

Source: TikTok

Siya Kolisi's lookalike has the internet laughing

After seeing the local star's lookalike, a few social media users filled the comment section with laughing emojis.

@sukwana82 found the post funny and told the online community:

"I am moving out of this country."

@yollie255 also found humour in the side-by-side pictures and responded to the caption, saying:

"Agreed."

@user6115876125542 wrote in the TikTok post's comment section:

"Yoh, this country. Everything is a joke. Hayini ninani."

@margaret.naidoo8 shared their opinion and said to app users who made light of the situation:

"I don't think he will forget his wife. She was beautiful inside and out. He's just worried about his siblings. It's unfair for him to be allegedly cheating."

@antoinette4369 also didn't find the news of the Kolisis' breaking up funny and said to the public:

"Respect them, please."

Ronwen Williams and lookalike son gets SA talking

In another story, Briefly News reported that a picture of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and his lookalike son went viral, surprising fans with how grown his child was.

Williams' supporters also praised him for being a present father, with comments highlighting the duo's strong resemblance and bright smiles.

