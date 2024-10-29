Ronwen Williams’ picture with his lookalike son has gone viral on social media, surprising fans with how grown his son is

Fans praised Williams for being a present father, with comments highlighting the duo's strong resemblance and happy expressions

Speaking to Briefly News, psychologist Paula Quinsee noted that Williams’ active involvement likely supports his son’s emotional growth, self-esteem, and social skills

A picture of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and his lookalike son has gone viral on social media. Fans couldn't believe how grown Williams' son was.

A picture of Ronwen Williams and his lookalike son has gone viral online. Image: Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Ronwen Williams snaps picture with his son

South African soccer star Ronwen Williams served daddy and son goals with a picture alongside his son. The star excelling in the world of sports seems also to be nailing his role as a father.

A picture of the national goalkeeper and his doppëlganger was posted on X by a user with the handle @__T_touch. The picture showed the father and son duo rocking matching outfits while out and about. The post's caption read:

"Ronwen Williams & his son. 🔥"

Briefly News spoke to psychologist, internationally acclaimed relationship coach and founder of Engaged Humans Paula Quinsee about the importance of a supportive parent and child relationship. She said:

"A supportive parent encourages open communication, ability to express themselves emotionally, and develop active listening skills. This promotes emotional intelligence in the child, as they learn to identify, understand, and manage, and express their feelings and resolve conflict effectively.

"It also boosts self-esteem, as children who receive positive reinforcement, acceptance, and encouragement from their parents feel more competent and valued. As a result, these children often grow up to be more self-assured and empathetic individuals who can maintain healthy relationships with others."

Fans react to Ronwen Williams and his son

Social media users shared heartwarming reactions after the picture of the soccer star and his son went viral. Many hailed him for being a present father.

@malawi_truth said:

"It’s too great to have a present father."

@shiluvankuna wrote:

"They look so good and happy."

@Simphiweyinkoc_ added:

"I didn’t know that he has a kid 🔥🔥"

@RMurena_SA wrote:

"Beautiful to see father and son."

@shukrani__ commented:

"This is really cool best goalie in the world."

@phveektordrayne said:

"No need for DNA."

DJ Tira lives it up with his two sons, Tank and King Chase

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that award-winning musician and businessman DJ Tira recently spent quality time with his two boys, Tank and King Chase. Social media users could not get enough of the father's striking resemblance to his sons.

Anyone who follows DJ Tira knows he is a family man. The proud father always flaunts his wife, Gugu, and their three children on social media.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News