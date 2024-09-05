Shaka iLembe star Wiseman Mncube recently posted a photo of his two sons on Instagram

The actor shared a touching post, and he always takes the opportunity to praise his family

Wiseman Mncube's fans were left gushing, saying they are a beautiful family and that they support him

South African actor Wiseman Mncube is a doting father to his beautiful family. The actor recently took to social media to gush over his two boys.

Wiseman Mncube shows off his boys

The award-winning Shaka iLembe star posted a photo of his two sons on Instagram recently. In the post, he was chilling with his sons in their yard. He also shared a touching quote about fatherhood.

"Every father should remember one day his son will follow his example, not his advice."

Mncube always uses social media to praise his wife and their beautiful children.

Netizens praise Wiseman Mncube

His followers lauded Wiseman Mncube for his wonderful job at raising his children and for loving his wife loudly.

pam.5476 gushed:

"This is so true."

thobani_nzuza1 said:

"Salute, my brother."

tkmoafrika shared:

"I will always support you my lovely brother and beautiful family."

ace.bibo added:

"When I grow up, I want to be like you."

madimetjaalex added:

"That's what a father must do, great job Mncube."

sasha added:

"Blessings upon Blessings."

uyanda_lesly_ praised:

"You are such a good father."

sanebuda added:

"You are such a great dad."

siphesihleboikanyo replied:

"They are so cute. You have a beautiful family. I love you guys."

Wiseman's family spoil him with gifts on birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, former The Wife actor Wiseman Mncube penned a touching thank you letter to his wife and their children after they spoiled him with gifts for his birthday.

Wiseman said he is a proud father and husband, adding that he is grateful to be in their lives and to take on the important role of head of the house.

The star also thanked his fans and supporters for also making his day very special with the love the showed him.

