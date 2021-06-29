Uzalo's Wiseman Mncube Celebrates Son's 1st Birthday With Touching Post

Proud dad and talented Uzalo actor Wiseman Mncube celebrated his son's first birthday on Tuesday, 29 June

Taking to social media, the award-winning thespian shared adorable snaps of himself with his bundle of joy

Mzansi media personalities took to Wiseman's comment section to help him wish his little man a fabulous birthday

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Award-winning thespian Wiseman Mncube celebrated his son's first birthday this Tuesday, 29 June. The Uzalo star took to social media to share with his fans that his bundle of joy turned one on the day.

The proud dad shared snaps of himself with his baby boy. The actor penned a touching message in celebration of his little man's special day.

Uzalo's Wiseman Mncube celebrates his son's 1st birthday with a touching post. Image: @wiseman_mncube

Source: Instagram

He took to Instagram and promised his son that he'll always be by his side. The star also promised to guide his son through life's ups and downs. Wiseman wrote:

"On your 1st Birthday today, my Son, I want to promise you, I will be with you like a rock all your life. I will be your dad, Guide, Best Friend, and your King. Ngyakuthanda Qhawe lami. May God Bless you with all the happiness of the world. Happy Birthday to inkosana yami uMqhele kababa. Unkulunkulu nobaba mkhulu babe nawe ngonyama #daddysboy #inkosana"."

Mzansi celebs took to Wiseman's comment section to help with wish his young man a happy birthday. Check out some of their comments below:

SK Khoza said:

"CumOnWitIt King and young King, happy birthday to the young man, sunno."

Nthati Moshesh commented:

"Happy 1st birthday to inkosana."

Zakwe wrote:

"Happy Birthday to young Mncube."

Jacinta Ngobese said:

"Happy Birthday young King."

Baby Cele commented:

"Happy birthday Mqhele kaGogo."

Zola Zeelovin added:

"Happy Birthday to the baby boy."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Wiseman Mncube opens up about raising his daughter on his own

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Uzalo’s Wiseman Mncube oozed strength when he opened up about raising his daughter on his own. Seeing men step up for their children is the single most admirable thing, especially when it’s a father raising a little princess.

Briefly News learnt that Wiseman spoke about how it has been raising his daughter alone since her mother passed away. Speaking to Daily Sun, Wiseman bravely spoke about his journey, explaining that what happened to Lwandle’s mom back in 2018 is personal but that he knows she’s always with them.

Wiseman feels blessed to have such a strong support system. His mom and brothers are always there for him and his baby girl and have helped him raise her. Lwandle is Wiseman's reason to keep going. He promised himself that he will do everything in his power to be and do the best for his baby girl.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za