Siya Flexes His Luxury Whip and South Africa Agrees That It Is a Nice Car

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi took to social media to flex his luxury Mercedes Benz S 560 and remarked that it was a very nice car

Social media users agreed with Kolisi and praised him for being such a positive role model for the youth

His wife had also flexed her car, they both own Mercedes Benz's and South Africans love this power couple

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi took to social media to share some snaps of his luxury Mercedes Benz S 560.

The rugby player has succeeded in making his life a lot easier thanks to the success of the Springboks at the last Rugby World Cup and his amazing personal journey.

He captioned the post by saying that his car is very comfortable to drive.

"Class yodwa kule moto ingathi ihamba emfaini ☁️ qho azivakali turbulence ."

South Africans agree that Siya has a "nice" car

lesterribbonaar:

"Chief I love everything especially that you back in Cape Town for now but is that an All Blacks cap?."

sisonkenolly:

"Yhooooo the translation ave ilahlisa kanjani. Ithetha umqala wayo ."

charms52:

"Nice car but cannot understand what you are saying."

luyandavennegoor:

"@charms52 he’s saying just that. 'Nice car'."

astridwinwebmailcoza:

"Top-notch Siya, you led S.A to Victory. Only the best is good enough for you. You believed it then, that's why second best is not an option. The waves of success are in your hands. Well done "

Siya's wife, Rachel, flexes her luxury whip

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the First Lady of Rugby in Mzansi has headed online to share a few fabulous snaps next to her new ride. It seems Rachel Kolisi is officially cruising in a new luxury Mercedes Benz.

Rachel Kolisi looks flawless for a daytime photoshoot

Heading to her official Instagram account to share stunning snaps, it's clear the rugby player's wife is coming through with all the major endorsements.

"Wake up beauty, it’s time to beast," she captioned the stunning monochromatic images.

Siya Kolisi opens up about being a father

In related news, Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi has opened up about being a father as he celebrated Father’s Day in style. The Cell C Sharks star says he would always choose his family to be first in his life. Kolisi took to Instagram to share a number of pictures with family, including of his wife, Rachel.

The Gqeberha-born loose forward is currently in camp with the rugby national side as they prepare to face the British and Irish Lions next month.

The post reads:

“I would choose you first over and over love this privilege and honoured being a father! It Will never be perfect but I’ll give my best at all times! Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers and all men who play a father figure in young girls and boys lives! May we not tell the children how to live but show them!”

