A local woman has left Mzansi super impressed after sharing that she now makes a five-figure salary in less than six months of business

The beautician was super thrilled with herself, sharing the good news in a sweet social media post

Mzansi took to the comments section and many were left feeling inspired by the display of #blackgirlmagic

A local entrepreneur has Mzansi shook after sharing that she now makes five figures in less than six months of business. The beautician specialises in applying lash extensions and has clearly been working super hard to secure the bag.

This #bossbabe now earns 5 figures after less than 6 months in business. She's left Mzansi feeling super inspired. Images: @hoydiie/Twitter

, @hoydiie shared the news of her success in a cute and simple tweet.

"Can’t believe I’m a 5 figure earner already and my business has been running for less than 6 months," she captioned the post.

Mzansi was certainly impressed by the young black woman making a way for herself. The hustler is not only stunning but clearly has some real business sense too and South Africans were left really inspired by her post.

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

@justrefentse said:

"Black girl magic!"

@Imanindaba said:

"Commmmmmmon mammmmmmi. Let's see that 6 figure tweet by December."

@philxsxnde said:

"You an inspiration. Keep up the good work and may good things come to you on a personal and business level."

@PickleR24844089 said:

"Congrats babes. You deserve it."

@tebogochauke said:

"Well done, Young, Gifted & Black."

@GlenK2914 said:

"Goals for my business. Manifesting this success in my company."

@Jay_Toy_ZA said:

"Slaying DOES bring in a lotta cash."

Women making waves: 5 SA celeb boss babes with inspiring side hustles

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that SA's celebrity #BossBabes just keeping making moves. From DJ Zinhle to Bonang Matheba, these women’s hustle is unquestionable. Starting out small, they have built empires that are unbreakable.

While being a DJ, singer, actress etc… helps, having only one grid is never enough. These Mzansi boss babes are the walking talking definitions of hustle, and the people just love seeing what business venture they have coming next.

Here are just five powerful celeb businesswomen with inspiring hustles:

1. DJ Zinhle

DJ Zinhle is one of the most successful women in the South African entertainment industry. She has several awards under her belt, and her business acumen is also top-notch. It is like everything she touches turns into gold.

Aside from being a lit artist and a phenomenal mother, Zinhle also owns a bunch of thriving side hustles. Zinhle owns a jewellery range, sunglasses line, weave collection and she has even dabbled in interior design. Era by Zinhle is what most of her products go under.

2. Bonang Matheba

Now, this is a woman who knows how to make money moves. Not only is Bonang now an international celeb, but she also owns a sparkling wine range, House of BNG, that has taken Mzansi by poppin’ corks.

Bonang aspires to be a black female billionaire and her drive is definitely going to make that possible. Queen B is such an inspiration to so many and a lot of young women in SA look up to her.

3. Basetsana Kumalo

Basetsana Julia Bassie Kumalo is a South African television personality, beauty pageant titleholder, businesswoman, and philanthropist. Filled with beauty and wisdom, Basetsana is proof that beauty and brains are possible.

Having worked her way up from Miss Soweto, Basetsana now owns a number of thriving businesses, of which most are in the entertainment industry.

4. Shauwn Mkhize

Shauwn is a strong lady who has faced a lot of challenges in her family and marriage life. Since her childhood, she has been a hardworking girl, which is one of the reasons she has managed to be a millionaire today.

After her journey in property, she started a construction company named Zikhulise. Shauwn Mkhize also owns Royal AM Luxury & Grooming Pampering Lounge that she runs with her son Andile Mpisane.

5. Boity Thulo

One thing about Boity is that she does not need many to make it happen. Having followed her heart despite what anyone had to say, Boity has built herself an empire.

Most recently, Boity launched her own alcoholic beverage called BT Signature, as well as her own fragrance, Boity Pink Sapphire. Boity does not plan to stop here and we are sure to see more amazing side hustles coming from this boss babe.

Source: Briefly.co.za