Benni McCarthy believes the problems facing Kaizer Chiefs stem from a mixture of ineffective leadership and a lack of proper guidance for players who are struggling to perform at their best.

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The club is currently enduring a difficult spell after suffering four consecutive defeats. Three of those losses came in league matches, effectively ending their hopes of competing for the title, while their cup campaigns also ended prematurely following early eliminations.

However, the club’s struggles extend far beyond the current season. Since lifting the league trophy in 2015, Amakhosi have experienced a prolonged decline, managing to secure only a single piece of silverware — last season’s Nedbank Cup — during that period.

McCarthy highlights what is holding Chiefs back

The team’s disappointing performances this season have led to criticism of co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, with some observers arguing that the squad itself lacks the quality needed to compete with rivals such as Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

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McCarthy, however, disagrees with that assessment. He insists the players possess enough ability, but believes both the club’s leadership and technical staff must take greater responsibility.

Speaking on SuperSport, McCarthy emphasized that success requires alignment throughout the club.

“Everyone must share the same vision and desire to achieve something,” he said. “The management must fulfil their responsibilities, and the technical team — including the coaches and support staff — also need to contribute effectively.”

The former Bafana Bafana striker, who has previously acknowledged his support for Chiefs and his ambition to coach the club one day, stopped short of blaming the players. Instead, he believes they have been made to feel inadequate despite having the quality to compete with the league’s top sides.

McCarthy puzzled by players’ mentality

McCarthy suggested there appears to be a disconnect between the coaching staff and the squad.

“From the outside looking in, there seems to be a lack of balance between the coaches and the players,” he explained. “The team doesn’t perform with the pride and confidence you would expect from players representing Kaizer Chiefs and the legacy of the club’s legends.”

He also pointed out the absence of unity and structure within the team but remains convinced the squad has the potential to perform better.

“I don’t see cohesion or proper coordination at the moment,” he added. “But if the technical team can get everyone aligned, it’s possible to turn things around because there are very good players in that squad.”

McCarthy referenced recent matches against Richards Bay FC, Stellenbosch FC and the famous Soweto Derby as examples where he felt the players lacked belief in themselves.

“In those games it looked like some of the players felt they didn’t belong at Chiefs or weren’t worthy of wearing the jersey,” he said. “Once you start thinking like that, it becomes impossible to succeed. You need to trust your ability — you’re at Chiefs because you deserve to be there.”

Chiefs will attempt to end their losing streak when they face fourth-placed Durban City FC in their next league match on Sunday.

Source: Briefly News