Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye has voiced serious doubts about the club’s ability to secure a Top Eight finish after their recent dip in form in the Betway Premiership.

Amakhosi have dropped to sixth place in the league standings after suffering three consecutive defeats, failing to pick up a single point during that run. The poor sequence of results has increased the pressure on the Soweto giants as the campaign moves into a decisive stage.

Khanye on Kaizer Chiefs' ongoing issues

Khanye insists the difficulties currently affecting the club did not emerge overnight, arguing that the issues at Chiefs have been developing for several years.

“Kaizer Chiefs’ problems didn’t start yesterday; they have been there for quite some time,” Khanye said.

According to him, the club’s playing identity began to decline during the periods when coaches such as Giovanni Solinas, Ernst Middendorp and Stuart Baxter were in charge.

“Back when the team was coached by Solinas, Middendorp and Baxter, the style of play at the club was heavily affected,” he explained.

The outspoken former attacker believes the club’s current predicament is largely the result of a series of poor decisions made over time, particularly when it comes to appointing coaches and recruiting players.

“The situation we see at Chiefs today is the outcome of several factors. Wrong choices have been made regarding the coaches and also the players who have been brought into the team,” he said.

Khanye did not hold back in his criticism of the current squad, suggesting that many of the players do not meet the standards expected at a club of Chiefs’ size and history.

“Most of the players currently in the Chiefs squad are average and, in my view, they are not good enough to represent the club,” he said.

“You can disagree with me if you want, but you can’t convince me that players who finish a match against Richards Bay FC without registering a single shot on target deserve to play for a club as big as Chiefs.”

He also pointed to the team’s struggles in major matches, referencing their recent derby encounter with Orlando Pirates.

“How can you go through an entire first half against Orlando Pirates without even winning a corner kick and still claim you are good enough to play for Chiefs?” he questioned.

“In a game of that magnitude, players should automatically be motivated. That situation simply cannot happen.”

Khanye warns Chiefs on top 8 finish

Khanye further compared the current squad to the Chiefs side he was part of, which featured several influential and internationally recognised players.

“The Chiefs team I played in – with players like Tinashe Nengomasha, Patrick Mabedi and Collins Mbesuma, along with many international players – would have performed much better,” he said.

He also admitted that he has not been impressed with the team’s displays under the current interim technical duo of Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze.

After beginning the season on a promising note, Khanye warned that Chiefs can no longer assume their place in the Top Eight is secure.

“Right now the team is battling just to remain in the Top Eight, and it won’t be easy,” he said.

“That position is no longer guaranteed despite the encouraging start they had earlier in the season. Something has to change.”

Amakhosi will have a chance to revive their campaign when they face Durban City FC at the FNB Stadium on March 15, in what could be a crucial fixture in their push to secure a Top Eight finish.

