Kaizer Chiefs are said to be interested in signing a Nigerian international amid their ongoing struggle in the Betway Premiership

The Soweto giants need to strengthen their squad as they hope to make the top three after being eliminated from the title race

The Glamour Boys invested a lot in new players during the summer transfer, but were silent during the January transfer window

Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly tabled a lucrative offer for a Nigerian international as they hope to bolster their squad, as they are currently struggling.

Stanley Nwabali, alongside Kayode Bankole, while on national duty with the Super Eagles. Photo: Kayode Bankole

Source: Instagram

The Glamour Boys are without a win in their last three games in the Betway Premiership, with the club's fans requesting the sacking of Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef as they marched to Naturena on Saturday, March 7, 2026.

They need all the help they can get in order to be able to finish strong in the league, as they are presently out of the title race and could miss out on top three finish if they fail to improve their game.

Kaizer Chiefs make offer for Nwabali

According to a recent report, Kaizer Chiefs are said to be considering signing Stanley Nwabali after making him an offer to join the club.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Nigerian international parted ways with Chippa United in 2026, and he's currently a free agent, which means he can join any club he wants.

After spending close to four years at Chippa United, the 29-year-old caught the attention of Jose Peseiro, who was the Nigerian national team coach at that point and secured a spot in the Super Eagles squad. He later held the role of first-choice goalkeeper for two years and represented Nigeria in two AFCON competitions.

Stanley Nwabali reacts after saving the penalty during the Africa Cup of Nations third place football match between Egypt and Nigeria. Photo: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT

Source: Getty Images

He had a good outing at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which led to several clubs showing interest in signing him, with Amakhosi reportedly being one of the teams.

The Glamour Boys are now said to be back for the Super Eagles goalkeeper after he opted to terminate his contract with the Chilli Boys earlier this year.

Why Kaizer Chiefs need Nwabali now

Nwabali is available to join Kaizer Chiefs even outside the transfer window, as he's a free agent and doesn't require any transfer fee for the move to be completed.

Rumours have it that Amakhosi are planning on bolstering their goalkeeping department, after Brandon Peterson was recently ruled out of action after starting the season well.

Stanley Nwabali is a transfer target for Kaizer Chiefs after leaving Chippa United. Photo: @chippaunited

Source: Twitter

The South African goalkeeper missed Chiefs' first Soweto Derby this season against Orlando Pirates, with Bruce Bvuma coming in as his replacement. Bvuma couldn't stop the Buccaneers from winning the tie as the Glamour Boys stumbled to a 3-0 defeat at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

The Premier Soccer League giants see Nwabali as an experienced goalkeeper who is conversant with the South African league and would be a good option for the position.

If Nwabali joins Kaizer Chiefs, it means one of Petersen, Bvuma, and Fiacre Ntwari would have to leave in the summer.

Motaung Jr speaks on McCarthy, Mosimane's links

Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Motaung Jr opened up on the rumours linking Benni McCarthy and Pitso Mosimane to Kaizer Chiefs.

The two South African tacticians are part of the few coaches who have been tipped to take over the coaching role at Naturena

Source: Briefly News