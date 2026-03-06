Benni McCarthy has named Premier Soccer League giants Kaizer Chiefs and Manchester United as the clubs he dreams of coaching in the future

The former South African international once played for Orlando Pirates, but he has opened up on his admiration for their bitter rivals

The Bafana Bafana legend went on to confirm that he has been a fan of the Glamour Boys for a very long time, despite playing for the Buccaneers

Former Orlando Pirates striker Benni McCarthy has declared that he harbours ambitions of one day managing English Premier League giants, Manchester United, while also expressing a desire to coach Kaizer Chiefs in the future.

Benni McCarthy during his time with Manchester United ahead of their FA Cup tie against Fulham at Old Trafford.

Source: Getty Images

The Bafana Bafana legend didn't get to play for the Glamour Boys during his illustrious football career, but played for their bitter rivals, Orlando Pirates, when he returned to South Africa after enjoying a successful stint in Europe.

He has been linked to Kaizer Chiefs' coaching job since the Soweto giants parted ways with Nasreddine Nabi earlier this summer, but there have been no concrete talks between the two parties.

McCarthy, the current Kenyan National Team head coach, is back in South Africa for the launch of his autobiography BENNI, co-written with respected football journalist Mark Gleeson.

McCarthy dreams of coaching Chiefs, Manchester United

Speaking during a question-and-answer session at the book launch in Cape Town, McCarthy was asked to name the football clubs he dreams of managing in the future.

The former South African international gave a straightforward answer, by naming Kaizer Chiefs and Manchester United as his dream teams he would love to coach.

Coach Benni McCarthy reacts at the end of the pre-season friendly match between Manchester United and Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford.

Source: Getty Images

“I’ve worked as a first-team coach for Manchester United under the leadership of Erik ten Hag, so right now I’m giving myself some time,” he said.

“But perhaps in the next five to 10 years, I’d love the opportunity to become Manchester United's head coach."

The former Orlando Pirates star claimed he has been a supporter of Kaizer Chiefs while growing up and would love to coach the club in the future.

“And in South Africa, I’ve always supported Kaizer Chiefs, so it would be special to coach the two clubs I grew up supporting," he added. “That would be Manchester United and Kaizer Chiefs.”

McCarthy's managerial journey since retirement

McCarthy began his coaching career as a member of the coaching staff at Scottish club Hibernian in 2015, and had a short internship at Sint-Truiden before going on to be the assistant coach at the club.

He returned to South Africa after leaving the Belgian club and took up the head coach role with Cape Town City between 2017 and 2019, guiding the club to MTN8 glory in 2018.

The former FC Porto striker later helped AmaZulu avoid relegation before leading them to a historic CAF Champions League qualification. His achievements saw him named PSL Coach of the Season for the 2020/21 campaign.

He is currently in charge of the Kenyan men’s national team, who will face Estonia in the FIFA World Series during the upcoming international break this March.

