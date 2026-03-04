Benni McCarthy finally broke his silence on the controversy that derailed his 2010 World Cup dream, offering his most detailed account yet

The former Bafana Bafana striker used a national radio platform to confront long-standing rumours and reflect on the fallout from one of the most debated moments of his career

Beyond the scandal, the current Kenya national team coach spoke about growth, legacy and the lessons that shaped his journey from global star to mentor

Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy candidly opened up for the first time about the moment in 2010 that cost him a place in the national squad for the iconic global tournament.

In a no-holds-barred interview on Metro FM with Andile Ncube, South Africa’s all-time leading goalscorer and former Manchester United striker coach shed light on Tuesday, 3 March 2026, on what really happened after initial reports claimed he and fellow player Rowen Fernandez had been spotted with prostitutes.

In June 2010, as South Africa prepared to name its squad for the 2010 FIFA World Cup, McCarthy, who now coaches Kenya’s national football team, was unexpectedly left out of the final Bafana Bafana team. At the time, rumours suggested he had been dropped due to fitness concerns. However, multiple credible reports later pointed to a very different reason.

McCarthy and Fernandez were sent home from the team camp in Johannesburg after they were seen entering their hotel rooms with women late at night during a training period. Security footage reportedly showed the players escorting female visitors to their rooms at around 04:00, well outside the team’s curfew and in breach of camp rules.

Brazilian coach Carlos Alberto Parreira was said to have been furious after being shown the footage and immediately ruled the players out of World Cup contention. At the time, the squad publicly maintained that McCarthy’s omission was based on form and fitness, but later reporting attributed it to the curfew breach, which allegedly violated a strict policy in camp.

McCarthy breaks his silence on the 2010 controversy

Speaking to Ncube, McCarthy set the record straight, insisting the incident had been blown out of proportion and that the public had not been told the full story. He described it as a learning experience and emphasised how much he has grown, both personally and professionally, since that episode.

Rather than deflecting, McCarthy reflected on accountability, maturity and the lessons that shaped the next phase of his career, particularly his transition into coaching.

McCarthy's career highlights and Jose Mourinho's criticism

McCarthy has had a decorated footballing career, having won the UEFA Champions League under the tutelage of legendary Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho while playing for FC Porto. He, however, lambasted Mourinho, in a separate interview with BBC Sport, for the way he handled a racial abuse incident that occurred during a Champions League match between Benfica and Real Madrid.

McCarthy also published his autobiography, Benni: The Autobiography, and spoke in depth about it with Ncube.

