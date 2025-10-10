Kaizer Chiefs have made final decision on Nasreddine Nabi's future at the club with speculations linking them to Pitso Mosimane

The Tunisian manager was given time off the job with his two assistant coaches taking over the job in his absence

The new decision taken by the Glamour Boys sparked different reactions from their fans on social media

Kaizer Chiefs have made a final decision on Nasreddine Nabi's future after reports confirmed that the Tunisian manager left the club a few weeks ago.

Kaizer Chiefs make final decision on Nasreddine Nabi after recently parting ways with the Premier Soccer League giants. Photo: Rene Nijhuis

Source: Getty Images

The Tunisian manager didn't start the season with the Premier Soccer League giants due to attending to a family emergency, and when he returned, he didn’t stay for long before the news about his departure trended on social media.

The Glamour Boys invested in a new set of quality players in the summer and started the season well, but have since returned to a poor run of form in their recent matches.

Kaizer Chiefs part ways with Nabi

Kaizer Chiefs have released an official statement on their handle on X (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm that they've parted ways with Nabi, with the club still being linked to former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Kaizer Chiefs FC and Head Coach Nasreddine Nabi hereby confirm that, following constructive engagements, they have mutually agreed to conclude their professional relationship on an amicable basis," the club statement reads.

Nabi ended Kaizer Chiefs' ten-year trophy drought last season when he led them to victory in the Nedbank Cup after defeating Orlando Pirates in the final.

The Tunisian manager's departure sparked various reactions from Amakhosi supporters on social media.

Nasreddine Nabi leavss Kaizer Chefs after spending just 13 months at the club. Photo: Nasreddine Nabi

Source: Instagram

Dr. L Jiyose said:

"Thank you coach for ending the trophy drought. We won't forget you."

Barak Siera wrote:

"Thank you coach for breaking the curse. We will remain forever grateful 🙏🏾 wish you well in your future endeavours. Khosi I remain ✌🏾"

D_Mothibe shared:

"Farewell Baba Nabi. You did bring happiness to Amakhosi. You ended a 10 year drought and took us to Africa. Your name will forever be remembered. Not forgetting consistently telling management of the need to recruit quality players that fit the brand @KaizerChiefs ❤️✌🏾"

Ndlombango ka Tomase commented:

"Thanks for the decisiveness on the matter. Can we please can a proper replacement as soon as possible. Thank you."

Jabzin reacted:

"Thank you coach Nabi for everything you have done for the team. Winning the Nedbank Cup after 10 years of drought brought a smile and hope to many in Mzansi. You will forever be in the history books of the Kaizer Chiefs team. And wishing you all the best for future endeavors ✌️"

Tshimauswu Ronewa added:

"The new-coach effect has already worn out, but this move rallies the fans to get behind the technical team. Let's hope they don't ask for new(er) signings as they have a strong squad."

Kaze names Chiefs' unsung hero

Briefly News also reported that assistant coach Cedric Kaze has pointed out the unsung hero at Kaizer Chiefs amid the club's current struggle.

The Soweto giants are struggling without the presence of Nabi, but one player stood out for the assistant coach.

Source: Briefly News