Kaizer Chiefs have opened up on the reason behind reporting supporters who came to protest at Naturena to the police

The Soweto giants are still without a win in their last four games in the Betway Premiership, a situation not being appreciated by the fans

The club's Media and Communications Officer explained why the Glamour Boys took actions and what they are doing concerning the bad results

Kaizer Chiefs are currently going through a rough patch and are without a win in their last four games in the Betway Premiership, which led to protests from fans who showed their concerns over the poor performances.

On Saturday, March 7 2026, a set of fans marched to Naturena to make their intentions known concerning the bad results and also let go of Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.

Supporters demanded changes within the technical team, but the club insists that the message delivered to them differs significantly from the statements Diakanya Makgato later made in media interviews on radio and national television.

Kaizer Chiefs speak on fans' protest

Kaizer Chiefs have released an official statement following a protest at Naturena Village, saying the individual believed to have led the demonstration acted with malicious intent and issued threats of violence.

Speaking at Naturena Village on Thursday morning, Chiefs Media and Communications Officer Alpheus ‘Vina’ Maphosa acknowledged the difficult run of results but stressed that the club is actively working to turn things around.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“The recent performances have been disappointing, but we are collectively working hard to improve the situation. Everyone at the club is committed to reversing the current trend,” Maphosa said.

He also confirmed that a small group of supporters marched to the club’s headquarters on Saturday. According to Maphosa, the protest was led by Diakanya ‘Ronald’ Makgato, who later gained widespread attention online.

While the club recognises the right of supporters to raise concerns, Maphosa strongly criticised what he described as unacceptable conduct after the protest.

“We respect the right of fans to express their views, but we strongly condemn the behaviour that followed the demonstration organised by Makgato and his associates,” he said.

Why Kaizer Chiefs reported fans to police

Maphosa alleged that some participants appeared intoxicated, creating disorder and posing safety concerns. He also claimed that Makgato made threatening remarks and issued ultimatums toward the club during several interviews after the protest.

“These kinds of threats and hostile statements directed at the club are unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” he added.

The club has since reported Makgato to the police and submitted recordings of his interviews. Chiefs say the step was taken to help ensure the safety of supporters at upcoming matches while the team works to improve results on the field.

Maphosa also addressed tensions between different groups of supporters. He emphasised that although not every fan belongs to an official supporters’ branch, the club condemns verbal abuse directed at members of recognised supporter structures.

“Insults and threats against supporters who belong to official branches are unacceptable,” he said. “If such behaviour continues, the club will be forced to take further action.”

He further accused Makgato of spreading misinformation in the media that was not included in the memorandum presented to the club.

“After the protest, he appeared on television and radio and changed the narrative, seemingly seeking attention. While he told us the march was meant to support the team and avoid violence, his radio interviews included ultimatums and threats of unrest at stadiums,” Maphosa explained.

The club has urged supporters to remain calm and behave responsibly during matches. Officials also warned that anyone attempting to incite violence at stadiums will face legal consequences.

“We have provided the police with recordings of Makgato’s interviews so that he can be held accountable should any acts of violence or destruction occur,” Maphosa said.

He added that individuals who attempt to disrupt matches, particularly in environments where families, women, children and other vulnerable groups are present, will face the full force of the law.

Source: Briefly News