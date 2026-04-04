A video on TikTok showed the moment that Mankweng Hospital staff celebrated the separation of conjoined twins

Dr Nyaweleni Tshifularo, the lead surgeon at the Limpopo hospital, made history with their successful surgery, and people looked back at the moment soon after he did it

South Africans were touched by the spirit that the public hospital staff showed following the remarkable moment for the widely celebrated conjoined twins

The story of conjoined twins who were separated in a public hospital moved the country. Many South Africans were touched when a video showed how the Mankweng staff celebrated the successful surgery that made headlines.

Mankweng Hospital staff's reaction after successful surgery was heartwarming. Image: Limpopo Department of Health (Bophelong)

Source: Facebook

The video posted on 18 March 2026 highlighted just how hardworking health care professionals in the public sector are. South Africans appreciated the video showing how dedicated the staff was, despite recent news that one of the twins had passed away after the separation.

In a TikTok video by @zodwasiyaya, the staff at Mankweng Hospital, where conjoined twins were separated, erupted into cheers at the special moment. The clip captured how health workers made their way through the ward while chanting and singing in celebration of the successful surgery. Watch the video below:

South Africa praises public hospital staff

Many people agree that the workers in the hospital were passionate about their jobs after seeing them sing. South Africans raved about the health workers who were celebrating the children's lives. Read the comments below:

South Africans shared positive experiences with public health care after the video of Mankweng hospital staff. Image: Juan Moccagatta / Pexels

Source: UGC

thunder_b3 said:

"We don't get to see or hear enough positive stories about public health care. This is beautiful 🤩"

VENVICA remarked:

"I gave birth at five months two weeks at Stive Biko. My son is now six years ❤️❤️the Steve Biko floor eight and mother lounge, I thank you..sister Faith Khoza,Sr Khanyisa and Sr Seyoko from Tshwane District Modimo ale okelletse❤️"

Kokie💗 added:

"Will forever be grateful for Steve Biko Drs, and Nurses for saving mine and my baby's life🙌"

blessingfatsow0 remarked:

"I saw that public hospitals are the best when I had a preterm baby at 27 weeks!! Those nurses and doctors fought hard for my baby.. ❤️😍 Their support was top tier 👌!! I'm forever grateful 🙏"

Soma shared:

"My mom is at George Mukhari hospital, the staff have been amazing. We appreciate your hard work."

Julia Choma said:

"Appreciation to all Healthcare workers that make do with the limited resources and serve with respect and honour! Many blessings to them 🙏🏽 Congratulations to Prof N Tshifularo & his team for the successful separation of the conjoined twins. World Class Work indeed! 👌🏽"

user8295206295843 said:

"This is amazing, congratulations to Dr Tshifularo and staff and Mankweng hospital staff. May our good Lord protect the babies."

BabyLeago remarked:

"One thing about Mankweng, they sing shame😍🙏🏽🥰this reminds me of October last year, when I was there for the whole month, and they sing whenever twins were born 🥰😍😇"

Cyril Ramaphosa praises Dr for separating conjoined twins

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa was filled with pride after clinicians at Mankweng Hospital successfully separated conjoined twins on 17 March 2026. The operation was completed in seven hours.

Ramaphosa called the team, led by Dr Nyaweleni Tshifularo, during a press briefing the Premier of Limpopo, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, held about the successful operation. The South African government’s X account @GovernmentZA posted a video of Ramaphosa speaking to Ramathuba and the medical team.

Source: Briefly News