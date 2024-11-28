Zach Justice's age and life story: His full biography and net worth

Zach Justice's age and other aspects of his life have always been under scrutiny, as he has been in the limelight for years. He is an American actor, writer, podcaster, and social media personality best known for his roles in Breaking Up with Mom and Dad, The Re-Start, and Dead of Night. Zach is also famous for posting comedy and POV videos on TikTok.

Zach Justice at Frames Bowling Lounge in New York City (L). Zach Justice at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California (R). Photo: Kevin Mazur, Jamie McCarthy (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Zach Justice has captivated millions with his comedic flair and relatable content, which he often shares on social media. He is known for co-hosting the Dropouts Podcast and has been featured on other YouTube podcasts, such as Flighthouse and Awesomeness TV. Discover lesser-known facts about the actor.

Zach Justice's profile summary

Full name Zachary Christian Justice Gender Male Date of birth 4 September 1995 Age 29 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Las Vegas, United States Current residence Burbank, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Height 6′2″ (188 cm) Weight 150 Ibs (68 kg) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Joe Justice Mother Gina Thornton Relationship status Single School Brantley County High School College Lagrange College Profession Social media star, actor Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram, TikTok, YouTube

Zach Justice's age and birthday

The American TikTok star is 29 years old as of 2024. He was born on 4 September 1995 in Las Vegas, United States, but resides in Burbank, California, USA. On his 23rd birthday, Zach could not resist adding a touch of humour and humility to the occasion. Acknowledging a more globally celebrated icon, he wrote:

Well, today is my birthday, but it’s also Beyoncé’s birthday, so mine doesn’t really matter.

Fast five facts about Zach Justice. Photo: @zachjustice on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Zach Justice's education

The content creator graduated from Brantley County High School, a public high school in Nahunta, Georgia, United States. While there, he played men's tennis and was a three-time Final Four participant, regional champion, and National Junior Honor Society member.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he attended Lagrange College and obtained a bachelor's degree in business administration, management, and entrepreneurship in 2018.

Zach Justice's family

Zach Justice's parents are Joseph (Joe) Justice, an American veteran, and Gina Thornton. Zach stated his father left when he was two, and his mother raised him.

In a clip from the Dropouts Podcast shared on TikTok on 15 January 2024, Zach Justice humorously reflected on his relationship with his father. He mentioned that his dad's departure was influenced by other women. He said:

I was probably a below-average toddler, but I think what drove him away was other women.

Zach Justice parents separated when he was two years old. Photo: @ZachJustice14 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What does Zach Justice do for a living?

Zach is an actor, writer, podcaster, and digital content creator. He commenced his social media career in 2019, posting comedy and POV videos on TikTok, where he has accumulated over 5.5 million followers as of this writing.

The entertainer has a self-titled YouTube channel, created on 18 April 2012. Currently, the channel has 40 thousand subscribers and features a few vlogs and challenge videos. However, the channel has been inactive for over six years. Zach is also active and famous on Instagram, boasting over 1.1 million followers.

Zach co-hosts the Dropouts Podcast alongside his friends, Indiana Massara and Jared Bailey. The podcast keeps listeners updated on pop culture and social media trends while exploring the lives of Zach, his co-hosts, and their notable guests.

On 7 November 2024, during an interview with Miami Living, when asked about the inspiration and journey behind the Dropouts Podcast, Zach said:

Dropouts really came together during COVID-19. I was originally doing a show called Zach’s Diner, which was more of a talk show. Once COVID-19 began, it was so hard to find guests that Jared and I started doing the Dropouts Podcast.

In addition to his social media and podcasting career, Zach has pursued acting and writing. He made his professional acting debut in 2021 after appearing in the television series Burb Patrol, where he played Derek in six episodes.

The actor is also set to appear in post-production projects, including the film Dead of Night and The Re-Start TV series. Below are Zach Justice’s movies and TV shows:

Burb Patrol (2021)

(2021) Best Foot Forward (2022)

(2022) Wild 'Til 9 (2022)

(2022) The Re-Start (Post-production)

(Post-production) Dead of Night (In production)

What is Zach Justice’s net worth?

According to Medium, the TikTok star has an alleged net worth of $2 million. He has amassed this wealth through social media sponsorships, podcast ads from Dropouts Podcast, and YouTube content monetisation. He also earns from merchandise and brand collaborations.

Zach Justice at the White Fox Hot Summer Nights Party at LAVO Hollywood on 7 June 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

Who is Zach Justice dating now?

Zach Justice is not currently dating anyone. He prefers to keep his personal life, especially his love life, away from the limelight since he has not disclosed any details concerning his previous and current relationship history.

Frequently asked questions about Zach Justice

Zach Justice's popularity in the entertainment industry has attracted interest in his personal life. Here are some frequently asked questions about him:

Where is Zach Justice from? He was born in Las Vegas, United States of America.

He was born in Las Vegas, United States of America. What is Zach Justice’s height? The American social media sensation is 6 feet 2 inches or 188 centimetres tall.

The American social media sensation is 6 feet 2 inches or 188 centimetres tall. Does Zach Justice have siblings? He has a brother named Laylay.

He has a brother named Laylay. Was Zach Justice in a Marvel movie? Zach Justice has not been featured in any Marvel movies.

At Zach Justice’s age of 29 years, he has built a big name for himself in the social world by hosting one of the most popular podcasts on the internet, the Dropouts Podcast. He is also known for sharing comedy and POV videos on TikTok, where he has amassed a significant fan base.

