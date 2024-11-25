McKinley Richardson's age and bio: Meet Jack Doherty's girlfriend

McKinley Richardson is a digital content creator with a growing social media presence. She has been uploading content since mid-2019, when she was still a teenager. The influencer's relationship with Jack Doherty has further catapulted her into fame, leading to many wanting to know about McKinley Richardson's age and background.

McKinley Richardson at the Red Rock Canyon in November 2024 (L). Photo: @mckinleyrichardson (modified by author)

McKinley Richardson is currently based in Miami, Florida, where she is furthering her career as a content creator and model. She is originally from Champaign, Illinois, and has chosen to keep many details of her life before fame private.

McKinley Richardson's profile summary

Full name McKinley Jane Richardson Date of birth January 17, 2003 Age 21 years old in 2024 Birth sign Capricorn Place of birth Champaign, Illinois Current residence Miami, Florida Nationality American Height 5 feet 6.5 inches (1.69 m/169 cm) Body measurements 32-24-32 inches Shoe size 9 US Eye colour Blue Hair colour Brown Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Engaged Boyfriend Streamer Jack Doherty (2023 to date) Profession Model, social media influencer Years active 2019 to date Social media Instagram YouTube TikTok Snapchat

McKinley Richardson's age and birthplace

The girlfriend of Jack Doherty, Mckinley Richardson is 21 years old as of 2024. She was born on January 17, 2003, in Champaign, Illinois.

McKinley Richardson's height and physical stats

The model is 5 feet 6.5 inches (1.69 m/169 cm) tall, according to her website's bio. Her body measurements are 32-24-32 inches, and she wears a shoe size 9 US. McKinley has brown hair and blue eyes.

Top 5 facts about McKinley Richardson. Photo: @mckinleyrichardson on Instagram (modified by author)

McKinley Richardson's boyfriend's name

McKinley's boyfriend is fellow social media influencer Jack Doherty. The couple met in mid-2023 in Los Angeles through their mutual friend Sam Frank.

They started posting about each other on social media in August 2023 and have since been creating content together. They have joint Instagram and YouTube accounts where they post their adventures as a couple.

While wishing Jack a Happy 21st birthday in October 2024, McKinley shared how happy she was to have him in her life, writing,

Happy Birthday to my soulmate. Words can't describe how happy I am to have you in my life. Thank you for being the person who's always been there for me and supported me. You have no idea how much your presence in my life has meant to me. I'll always and will forever be by your side. I love you more than anything. Happy 21st Birthday, my love.

McKinley previously dated TikTok star Christian Plourde, popularly known as Sevyrn. They were together for about a year, from 2022 to 2023.

Are McKinley Richardson and Jack Doherty married?

Jack livestreamed his alleged wedding to McKinley in Las Vegas in November 2024 and later shared pictures from the event on his Instagram with the caption, 'My wife.' However, fans are not convinced that they are married in real life, but for social media content.

In June 2024, during their trip to Dubai, the Kick streamer proposed and shared the video on his Instagram. His fans were also not convinced at the time, with one person in the comments writing, 'Can't tell what's real anymore' and another adding, 'Great acting.'

McKinley Richardson and Jack Doherty on their 'wedding day' in Las Vegas. Photo: @jackdoherty (modified by author)

What is McKinley Richardson's job?

McKinley is a model, content creator, and social media influencer. She began her social media career in mid-2019 while still living in her hometown, Champaign, Illinois. Her initial content was made of dance routines and comedic sketches on TikTok.

Richardson expanded her presence to Instagram, where she shares lifestyle content, fashion, online challenges, and glimpses into her personal life. Her account has over 1.5 million followers as of November 2024.

The model also has a YouTube channel where she posts vlogs, collaborations, and behind-the-scenes looks at her daily activities. She established the channel in late 2021, and it currently has over 7.59 million subscribers and over 2.5 billion views.

McKinley has also landed several endorsement deals as her fame grows. Some of the brands she has worked with include PrettyLittleThing, Edikted, Krissy King, and Casetify.

The influencer currently resides in Miami, Florida, where she has walked the runway for Miami Swim Week. She has also featured at the New York Fashion Week.

What is McKinley Richardson's net worth?

The content creator is estimated to be worth between $1 million and $5 million in 2024, according to Billionaire Index and Lifestyle Net Worth. Her main source of income is her brand endorsements and YouTube ad revenue.

McKinley Richardson is pictured in Hollywood Hills, California, in August 2023. Photo: @mckinleyrichardson (modified by author)

FAQs

McKinley Richardson continues to keep many details of her personal life private, but fans are curious to know her life beyond the camera. Here are some of the frequently asked questions;

Who is Jack Doherty's girlfriend?

Jack Doherty's girlfriend's name is McKinley Richardson. She is also a social media influencer, and they occasionally create content together.

How old is the YouTuber McKinley Richardson?

McKinley Richardson is 21 years old in 2024. She was born on January 17, 2003, which makes her over eight months older than Jack Doherty, who was born on October 8, 2003.

What is Jack Doherty's net worth?

McKinley Richardson's boyfriend, Jack Doherty, is also a multi-millionaire worth $3 million in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He has earned this wealth through his successful career as a YouTube personality and Kick streamer.

How long have Jack and McKinley been together?

McKinley Richardson and Jack Doherty have been together for over one year. They started dating in mid-2023 and made the relationship official in August 2023. They have since been sharing their journey with fans.

McKinley Richardson and her boyfriend Jack Doherty. Photo: @jackandmckinley/@mckinleyrichardson (modified by author)

At McKinley Richardson's age of 21 years old, she has reached milestones that many digital content creators dream of achieving. She continues to increase her social media fanbase alongside her partner, Jack Doherty.

