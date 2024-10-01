Where is Zach Bryan from? His origins, life, and career insights

Zach Bryan has swiftly become one of country music's most talked-about artists. The Something in the Orange artist has gained billions of streams and millions of fans on his songs. He has risen from small-town roots to viral fame. But where is Zach Bryan from, and how did he become so popular?

Who is Zach Bryan? He is a rising American country singer and songwriter. Within a few years of singing, he has received other accolades, including a Grammy Award for his duet song I Remember Everything. Since releasing songs in 2019, he has sold over a million albums and 10 million singles.

Zach Bryan's bio and profile summary

Full name Zachary Lane Bryan Gender Male Date of birth 2 April 1996 Age 28 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Okinawa, Japan Current residence Oologah, Oklahoma, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6'1" (185 cm) Weight 80 kg (176 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Father Dewayne Bryan Mother Annette DeAnn Bryan Siblings 1 Marital status Dating Girlfriend Brianna LaPaglia School Oologah High School Profession Singer, songwriter Net worth $1 million - $1.5 million Social media Instagram YouTube Facebook

Where is Zach Bryan from?

Zach Bryan's hometown is Oologah, Oklahoma, a small town in the United States. His family moved there when he was in eighth grade, and he has lived there ever since. He is proud of his hometown and sings about his roots in some of his songs, including Oklahoma Smoke Show and Oklahoma City.

He talked about his music success in a 2023 interview on Joe Rogan's podcast, saying:

Coming back to Oklahoma and being around people, and people coming to get me in diners and being like, 'Take a picture with me.' I'm like, 'What is going on, man?

How old is Zach Bryan?

Zach Bryan's age is 28. He was born on 2 April 1996 in Okinawa, Japan, where his father was stationed in the military.

Zach Bryan attended Oologah High School. There, he was the student council president and was also a member of the wrestling team. His sister Mackenzie revealed he began playing the guitar in middle school.

Where did Zach Bryan go to college?

The college he attended is unknown. The Oklahomanian fulfilled his mum's dreams by earning a bachelor's degree in psychology.

Did Zach Bryan serve?

He served in the U.S. Navy for eight years before honourably being discharged in 2021 to face music. An interesting fact about Zach Bryan's background is that his great-grandfather, grandfather, uncles, father, and mother were all part of the Navy. He told Ole Opry during an interview session:

It was really cool being able to grow up like that. They say 'Navy brat,'... but I learned a lot.

As revealed through an Instagram post, he enrolled in the Navy at 17. He went on tours in Bahrain and Djibouti as an aviation ordinance man stationed in Washington and Florida. He trained to be a SEAL for two years but did not accomplish it.

Career success

Country singer Zach Bryan's debut album, DeAnn (2019), and second album, Elisabeth (2020), gained attention from country music websites. His breakout single, Heading South, went viral on Spotify in 2020, leading to a recording deal with Warner Bros.

While still in the Navy, Bryan made his Grand Ole Opry debut in April 2021. After receiving an honourable discharge, he pursued music full-time. His major-label debut, American Heartbreak (2022), peaked at number five on the Billboard 200.

The album's single, Something in the Orange, reached number one on the Hot Country Songs and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts. It recorded billions of views on Spotify.

The former Naval officer's music has been featured in the Paramount Network series Yellowstone, further boosting his popularity. He has also received awards, such as the Academy of Country Music's New Male Artist of the Year 2023.

When did Zach Bryan start singing?

At 14 years old. He told The Oklahoman:

When I was 14, we started making these dumb songs up, me and my buddies sitting around, and I just never really expected to be a musician, ever...But I always wanted to write songs. That's what I wanted to do: I wanted to be a songwriter.

How did Zach Bryan get famous?

Zach Bryan's rise to fame began during his U.S. Navy service. In his free time, he recorded songs on his iPhone outside the Navy Barracks and posted clips online on YouTube and TikTok from 2015 to 2019. His breakthrough song was Heading South.

Is Zach Bryan married?

He is divorced. As published on Page Six, he was married to Rose Madden, whom he met in the military. Zach Bryan's wife's full name then was Elisabeth Rose Madden.

They married in July 2020 but divorced in July 2021. It is rumoured that the song Elisabeth is a tribute to Zach's ex-wife, but he has not confirmed this.

He later dated Deb Peifer from January 2022 to May 2023. His current relationship is with Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia, a Barstool Sports podcaster. They began dating in July 2023 after meeting at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2023.

Zach Bryan's family/parents/siblings

Zach was born to Navy parents Dewayne Bryan and Annette DeAnn (née Mullen). He also has a sister, comedian Mackenzie Taylor Bryan. His father, Dewayne, served in the U.S. Navy in Japan for almost 25 years, working as a Master Chief Mechanic's Mate.

After retirement, in 2013, he earned an associate's degree from Rogers State University. Zach's mum married her husband on 5 May 1989.

At the age of 12 years, Zach Bryan's parents divorced, and he was in the custody of his father because his mother was addicted to alcohol. Zach's dad married Anna Rodgers, a nurse and clinical research coordinator.

What happened to Zach Bryan's mum?

His mother, Annette, lost her life to stage 4 melanoma cancer on 3 August 2016, at 49. Though separated, Zach remained deeply connected to her. Her legacy lives on through his music, including his debut album DeAnn and emotional tribute to Sweet DeAnn. As the New York Times published, he revealed that his mum's memory inspires his music. In 2016, he shared an Instagram post:

My mom was my best friend...She knew me better than I knew myself, and better than anyone will ever know me....A beautiful woman, with a beautiful heart full of kind words and smiles she gladly shared with me. Every memory and every moment is embedded in my soul.

How much money has Zach Bryan made?

It is estimated that Zach's net worth is between $1 million and $1.5 million.

Zach Bryan's fun facts

Here are some other facts to know about the music sensation.

He defended transgender rights against Travis Tritt's boycott of Anheuser-Busch in April 2023.

Zach released All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster to protest high concert prices during 2022 Christmas Eve.

On 7 September 2023, he was arrested for obstruction in Oklahoma.

He sparked debate with pro-Kanye, anti-Taylor Swift comments in September 202, but later apologised and deactivated his X account.

One of Zach Bryan's famous quotes is, "It's the little things that can make you realize how good life can be."

Where is Zach Bryan from? The singer has Oklahoma roots, which has not deterred his career success. Although he was a Navy vet who never initially saw music as a career, he is now basking in it.

