Get to know Agent 00: Real name, career success, and key facts
Agent 00 is a popular YouTuber and gaming personality who has gained attention for his basketball content in the video game community. His name might make him seem like an undercover FBI or CIA agent, but he is none of those. Outside of gaming, Din's content involves collaboration with other creators on blogs and pranks.
Agent 00 is renowned for thoroughly planning before choosing his content titles, thumbnails, and video concepts. NBA 2K is not the only game he plays. He also streams other games, including GTA V and Fortnite, on his Twitch channel, which currently boasts two million followers.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Din Muktar
|Nickname
|Agent 00
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|23 April 1996
|Age
|28 years old (in 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Taurus
|Place of birth
|Canada
|Current residence
|Toronto, Ontario, Canada
|Nationality
|Canadian
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Islam
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height
|5'6" (168 cm)
|Weight
|190 lbs (86 kg)
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Siblings
|Kyle (younger brother)
|Marital status
|Single
|Education
|Brock University (dropped out)
|Profession
|Gamer, YouTuber, social media influencer
|Net worth
|$1.5 million
|Social media
|Instagram, Twitch, YouTube, X (Twitter)
Agent 00's real name and background information
Agent 00's real name is Din Muktar. Despite enjoying fame as one of the most famous YouTubers, he prefers to keep his personal life low.
He seldom talks about his family, although it is public knowledge that his parents are Ethiopians who migrated to Canada. Because of his African heritage, Agent 00's ethnicity is East African.
Agent 00's age
The content creator is 28 years old as of September 2024. Born in 1996, Agent 00's birthday comes up every 23 April.
After high school, he went to Brock University but dropped out. Speaking on why he decided to discontinue school in one of his YouTube podcasts titled Why Dropping Out of College Was the Best Decision I Ever Made, he said the following:
I went to university. I had a four-year program-Sport Management major. I loved the program, had a great time, but I was $30,000 in debt, and that's not even as bad as some people out of state...Three years into the program, I said I'm out. You feel me? YouTube was blowing up for me, and it made no sense for me to stay there.
What state does Agent 00 live in?
The YouTuber is reportedly a resident of Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He was born there and has enjoyed global relevance since.
Agent 00's involvement with AMP
An interview with Tube Filter reveals that the gamer is also famous for being an Agent from AMP. AMP is an acronym for Any Means Possible and comprises a group of YouTube content creators. They produce various content, including gaming, lifestyle, and challenges. Besides Din Muktar, other members include Duke Dennis, ImDavisss, and Kai Cenat.
Din's collaboration with AMP has helped him extend his content creation skills beyond gaming. Sportskeeda revealed that the members produce engaging videos involving pranks, basketball challenges, and other entertaining activities. The group is one of the most recognised on YouTube for creating content.
What did Agent 00 go to jail for?
YouTuber Agent 00 was reportedly jailed for 24 hours in October 2022 for driving with a suspended license. In an Instagram post, he said:
The officer discovered that my license was suspended because of a failure to appear in court. I was stunned because I 100% ATTENDED THE COURT THAT DAY. I pleaded he let me call my lawyer because I 100% remembered attending the court that day and even recorded a damn vlog while I was there.
Personal life
The YouTuber has not shared information concerning his relationship life. As such, no one has yet to identify as Agent 00's wife.
Does Agent 00 have a kid?
He does not have one. The rumours were only a set-up for the stream.
Body measurements
Agent 00's height is approximately 5 feet and 6 inches. The NBA 2K22 gamer weighs around 86 kilograms, down from 150 kilograms. He boasts of this weight after shedding about 45 kilograms within a year by following a strict healthy diet and workout routine.
Agent 00's net worth
The gamer is reportedly worth $1.5 million. He made this from his YouTube posts and ads revenue, sponsorship deals, merchandise sales, and brand collaborations. He has at least two verified YouTube channels, one of which has almost 780,000 subscribers and more than 274 million views.
The second YouTube channel, Agent 00 Gaming, has garnered about 1.75 million subscribers and almost 400 million views. According to the channel's description, he posts mainly content surrounding NBA2K22, news, gameplay, and game commentary.
He also shows off his net worth by investing in real estate properties and luxurious automobiles, including a Cadillac, BMW M4, and a truck.
Frequently asked questions
The gamer has gained immense popularity and is subject to inquiries about his lifestyle. Below are common questions asked about him and the appropriate answers.
- How old is Agent 00? He is 28 years old in 2024.
- What is Agent 00's real name? His real name at birth is Din Muktar.
- Where are Agent 00's parents from? His parents are from Ethiopia in East Africa.
- Is Agent 00 Muslim? He is an ardent follower of Islam.
- What is Agent 00 famous for? He is renowned for being an ardent gamer, content creator, and social media personality.
More than anything, Agent 00's real name is lesser known than his gaming alias. He has adopted the status of a celebrity in the gaming community.
