All about Sam Golbach: age, biography, career, and more

People can rarely discuss social media personalities and content creators today without mentioning Sam Golbach's name. His significant online presence is traceable to his pranks on friends and family and his participation in viral challenges. In an attempt to know more about him, Sam Golbach's age and background are part of the questions people are curious about.

YouTuber Sam Golbach at the Build Series at Build Studio in New York City. Photo: @samgolbach on Instagram, Jim Spellman on Getty Images (modified by author)

Sam Golbach is notable in the social media landscape. His captivating and creative storytelling skills and ability to arrest his audience amaze many. He also creates content and collaborates with other celebrities. The online celebrity has been criticised several times for different things, including harmful and insensitive prank videos.

Profile summary

Full name Samuel John Golbach Gender Male Date of birth 27 November 1996 Place of birth Leewood, Kansas, USA Age 27 years old (as of September 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Nationality American Ethnicity White Current residence Los Angeles, California Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'8.5" (174 centimetres) Weight 125 lbs (57 kg) Eye colour Blue Hair colour Blonde Father Kirk Golbach Mother Cindy Olson Golbach Siblings Two (Allison and Ben) Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Katrina Stuart Education Blue Valley High School Profession Social media personality, content creator Net worth $1.5 million Social media Instagram, YouTube, X (Twitter), TikTok

Sam Golbach's age

The social media personality Sam Golbach's full name is Samuel John Golbach and he is 27 years old as of September 2024. He was born in Leewood, Kansas, USA.

Golbach graduated from Blue Valley High School and stopped school after that. Sharing his view on college education and explaining why he did not go to college, he said the following in one of his YouTube podcasts:

If you weren't meant to be there, it wasn't meant to be, honestly. That's where I come from. I thought to myself when I was on the way to apply into college, 'What do I want to do with my life, and is going to college the thing that I want to do?' I sat there, and I was like, 'I have this one opportunity, and I want to do it right now.'

Facts about Sam Golbach. Photo: Dia Dipasupil on Getty Images (modified by author)

What does Sam Golbach do?

Sam moved to Los Angeles, California, where he launched his career as a Viner in 2014. He collaborated with his best friend, Colby Brock, a social media personality and an Instagram star. Colby was born on 2 January 1997 in Stanley, Johnson County, Kansas, USA.

According to Colby's IMDb page, the friends began posting on the Vine app, grew their account, and boasted a million followers before it shut down in early 2017. They used Sam and Colby and have consistently used the same name for other collaborations, especially after Vine was shut down.

Sam from Sam and Colby transitioned to YouTubing and TikTok, collaborating with notable content creators, including Jake and Logan Paul. In addition to content creation, he partnered with his friend Colby to launch a TV series.

As published on their IMDb page, the series, launched on 1 August 2023, explores and documents the creepiest haunted sites in humorous ways. Some of the movies they have released through their YouTube channel include the following:

Our Horrifying Night at Haunted Dracula's Castle (Real Vampire)

Terrifying Ritual in World's Largest Catacombs

Overnight in Haunted Waverly Hills Sanatorium

THE STANLEY: USA's Most Haunted Hotel (Our Return)

The Terrifying Night We'll Never Forget | Haunted Biltmore Hotel

Awards

As published on IMDb, the content creator has won two awards since starting his career, which he shares with his friend Colby. In 2019, he won the Teen Choice Award in the Choice YouTuber category and the Streamy Award in the Best Action or Sci-Fi Series category.

Colby Brock and Sam Golbach at E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Who are Sam Golbach's parents?

His parents are Kirk Golbach and Cindy Olson. They gave birth to three children, including Sam. Sam Golbach's siblings are Allison, his older sister, and Ben, his younger brother. They maintain a close relationship.

After the Instagram star relocated to Los Angeles, California, to pursue his dream, his sister shared how proud she was to see him again. In an Instagram post, where she shared pictures of when they were younger and older, she wrote the following:

Proud Big Sister moment: Sam came home to Kansas for the first time in 3 months after moving out to LA to pursue his dreams. It was a bit crazy to see all the people's lives you've touched, but I'm so proud of how far you have come and I'm so excited to see what is in store for your future. I love and miss you Sammy.

Sam Golbach at a Streamy's Social Good Awards at YouTube Space LA. Photo: Andrew Toth

Frequently asked questions

Since Sam pursued his passion, he has enjoyed significant acceptance and followership. As a result, there have been several inquiries into his life and career, including the following:

How old is Sam Golbach? He is 27 years of age as of September 2024. He was born on 27 November 1996.

He is 27 years of age as of September 2024. He was born on 27 November 1996. What is Sam Golbach's zodiac sign? He is Sagittarius.

He is Sagittarius. Does Sam Golbach have a sister? He has an elder sister named Allison.

He has an elder sister named Allison. Did Sam Golbach go to college? He did not. He stopped after high school to pursue a Vining career.

He did not. He stopped after high school to pursue a Vining career. How did Sam meet Colby? A YouTube video shows they met as freshman band nerds during high school summer band camp.

A YouTube video shows they met as freshman band nerds during high school summer band camp. How old are Sam and Colby? Samuel is 27 years old as of September 2024, while Colby is 28, born on 2 January 1997.

Samuel is 27 years old as of September 2024, while Colby is 28, born on 2 January 1997. Are Sam and Colby brothers? They are friends who have maintained a close relationship over the years.

They are friends who have maintained a close relationship over the years. How tall is Sam Golbach? Sam's height is listed as 5 feet 8.5 inches tall, which is approximately 174 centimetres.

While many fans wonder what Sam Golbach's age is, others are thrilled by his success since starting to create content. His creativity, collaboration with his friend Colby, and focus have helped him maintain relevance.

