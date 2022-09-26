Who is Duke Dennis? Age, real name, career, height, profiles, net worth

Duke Dennis is a famous American content creator and YouTube gamer. He became famous in 2017 after uploading content about the basketball video game NBA 2K19 on his YouTube channel. His videos have amassed him huge followers and have earned him an enormous fortune.

Dennis is a famous American content creator and YouTube gamer. He once served in the US Army. Photo: @dukdenis (modified by author)

The renowned YouTuber loves to incorporate his two younger brothers, who have appeared in a July 2019 video on his channel. Unknown to many, Duke Dennis once served in the United States Army.

Duke Dennis' profiles

Full name Duke Dennis Famous as Duke Date of birth February 26, 1994 Age 28 years (2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Ethnicity Mixed Place of birth Georgia, Alabama, USA Residence South Carolina, USA Profession Content creator, YouTube personality, gamer Nationality American Religion Christianity Siblings Two brothers Marital status Single Height 5ft feet 10 inches Weight 80kgs (Approximate) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Shoe size 9 US Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Social media Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube 1, YouTube 2, YouTube 3 Net worth $1 million - $5 million

What is Duke Dennis' age?

Besides gaming, he is also a professional basketball player. Photo: @dukdenis (modified by author)

The famous American YouTuber and content creator was born in the United States on February 26, 1994. Thus, he is 28 years as of 2022. Duke Dennis holds American nationality and has mixed ethnicity. Also, the YouTuber has been following the Christian religion.

Duke Dennis' education

Dennis completed his education at a reputable university before joining the United States Army. After serving in the US Army for some time, he began focusing on his YouTube channel. He is also a professional basketball player.

What is Duke Dennis' real name?

Most of his fans know him as Duke and assume it is a nickname. However, it is his birth name, and his other name is Dennis.

Where is Duke Dennis' from?

Duke Dennis' hometown is in Georgia, Alabama, USA, where he was born and raised. Unfortunately, details about his parents are not provided.

How tall is Duke Dennis?

According to sources in 2022, the famous social media star, Duke Dennis' height measures 5ft feet 10 inches. He weighs approximately 80 kg.

Duke Dennis' career

While growing up, Dennis loved to play video games and participated in online competitions. So he started his Duke Dennis gaming YouTube channel, where he started uploading NBA 2K sports simulation game videos. He not only posts games videos but also shares vlog videos.

How did Duke Dennis get famous?

He got famous after uploading content based on the basketball simulation video game NBA 2K.

How many subscribers does Duke Dennis have?

He manages 3 YouTube channels, with Duke Dennis serving as his main channel. He created the channel in 2013 and only started uploading videos in 2017. Some of his oldest videos are Angry Trash Talker and Best Jump shot in NBA 2K17. Dennis is considered one of the most prominent NBA 2K content creators on YouTube.

In May 2020, he created his second channel, DeeBlock Duke. He posts reaction videos, vlogs, and gaming content for over 620k subscribers as of 4 October 2022.

He is also part of the collaborative YouTube channel AMP, which has amassed over 1.18 million subscribers. They created the channel in May 2020 with Kai Cenat, Fanum, Agent 00, ImDavisss and Chrisnxtdoor. They post challenge videos, vlogs, and comedy videos.

In 2021, Dennis created his third channel, DukeDennis Live, where he publishes live streams and has over 52k subscribers at the time of writing. The links to his social media are in the summary above.

The YouTube gamer became famous in 2017 after uploading content about the basketball video game NBA 2K19 on his YouTube channel. Photo: @dukdenis (modified by author)

Dennis has an Instagram account that boasts over 1.5 million followers as of 4 October 2022. Duke Dennis' Twitter, which he opened on May 2014, has gained more than 358.7k followers.

Fan facts about Duke Dennis

He served in the US Army

He lives with one of his brothers in South Carolina, USA

Dennis sometimes features his siblings in his videos

He has 3 YouTube channels

He has two younger brothers

What is Duke Dennis' net worth?

The gamer earns a decent income from his professional YouTube career. He has a net worth estimated at $1 million - $5 million. Besides gaming, he is endorsed by several fashion brands, and he also launched his official website for his clothing.

Where is Deeblock located?

The Shelden-Dee Block is a commercial building located on the corner of Shelden Avenue and Isle Royale Street in Houghton, Michigan.

Above is everything about Duke Dennis, a celebrated YouTube Gamer and content creator. He never hesitates to invite other YouTubers on his channel to learn from him. In addition to earning from YouTube, he also has an online merchandise shop.

