Are Dan and Shay gay? All about their love life and marriages

Vocalists and songwriters Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney are part of Dan + Shay, an American country pop music duo. They are known for hits like Tequila, Speechless, and 10,000 Hours ft Justin Bieber. Their closeness has led to speculations about their relationship, and many people have been asking whether Dan and Shay are gay.

Dan and Shay at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards on May 16, 2024 (L) and during episode 2517A of The Voice (R). Photo: Griffin Nagel/Sebron Snyder (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Dan and Shay's gay rumours have been around for a long time due to their long-term partnership. Dan + Shay formed in 2012 after meeting at a party in Nashville. They currently have five albums: Where It All Began, Obsessed, Dan + Shay, Good Things, and Bigger Houses. The duo has won three consecutive Grammy Awards for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Are Dan and Shay gay?

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, the duo behind Dan + Shay, are not gay. The Grammy-winning artists have undeniable bromance and are best friends but are both in straight relationships.

Are Dan and Shay married?

The country-pop music singers have wives. Dan married his wife, Abby Smyers, in May 2017, while Shay tied the knot with Hannah Mooney a few months later, in October 2017.

Top 5 facts about country-pop duo Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney. Photo: Todd Williamson on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Who are Dan and Shay's wives?

The 10,000 Hours hitmakers are happily married, and their wives have inspired some of their greatest hits, especially their Bigger Houses album. While talking on Apple Music 1, Shay said,

We write all these songs, and we're inspired because we have incredible wives, and we get to write songs and write about what we know, and we're both married, and we know what it's like to love.

Below is a look at everything you need to know about the duo's partners;

Abby Smyers

Abby Law and Dan Smyers during the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 07, 2019. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Dan Smyer's wife, Abby Law, is a native of Kansas City. Her dad, Mike Kennedy, previously worked in radio and was a member of the Country Radio Hall of Fame. Careerwise, Abby currently works as the marketing manager.

She met the country music star in 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee, at an animal rescue centre. He proposed in November 2016, and they tied the knot a few months later in May 2017 in Nashville.

The two usually rescue animals and occasionally volunteer through the 'Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue in Tennessee. They are also involved with the Wags & Walks Rescue Nashville, an adoption centre established in July 2023.

Abby and Dan are usually open about their love for each other and never miss the opportunity to appreciate each other on social media. In November 2023, Dan took to his Instagram to upload a picture of them together with the caption,

You'll always be first in my gratitude journal, @abbysmyers.

His wife replied in the comment section, writing,

Same. What a life you have given us. I love you so much.

Hannah Mooney

Shay Mooney and Hannah Billingsley during the 'Unsung Hero' Nashville Screening premiere at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Tennessee on April 15, 2024. Photo: Danielle Del Valle

Source: Getty Images

Shay's wife, Hannah Billingsley, is a podcast host known for her 'Unexpected with Hannah Love' podcast. She is also a former Miss Arkansas.

Hannah and Shay met in March 2015 at George's Majestic Lounge after a few years of just texting. Shay proposed in August 2016 after about one and a half years of dating. They even had an impromptu wedding that night with just family and friends in attendance.

The couple held a bigger wedding in October 2017. The ceremony was held on the Mooney family property in Arkansas, followed by a honeymoon in Cancun, Mexico.

Shay and Hannah usually give fans a highlight of their love and marriage on social media. Hannah is a devoted Christian. For Shay's birthday in December 2023, she took to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday, writing;

Every day holds more joy because you're in it. I'm so thankful for the man you are. The work you've done. The husband and daddy you've become. The heart you have. And mostly, for the way you love us all so well. You're a man of many talents. But the thing I see most is your gift of making people feel so seen and loved.

Abby Law, Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, and Hannah Billingsley (L-R) during the American Country Countdown Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on May 1, 2016. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

Source: Getty Images

Do Dan and Shay have kids?

Dan and his wife, Abby, do not have children yet. The couple, who are known for their love of animals, have four pet dogs: Macaroni, Chief, Joy, and Ghost.

Shay and his wife Hannah are parents to three sons. Their firstborn, Asher James, was born in January 2017, around nine months before they held their grand wedding.

The couple welcomed son Ames Alexander in February 2020 in Nashville. Their third child, Abram Shay, arrived in January 2023. Shay previously opened up about trying to balance dad duties and work, saying,

Being able to have a career and get to do it with one of my best friends in the world and get to do that is incredible, and I'm very thankful for it. But when you start to dive into trying to really be a healthy dad and being there, it's like everything else takes a backseat. But I also think that, you know, for the boys, I really want them to see as well like working hard and chasing after your dream, that is also important.

Abby Law, Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, and Hannah Mooney (L-R) during the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on February 10, 2019. Photo: David Crotty

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney have cemented their status in the music industry with a sound that blends modern country and pop. With growing popularity, many of their fans are interested in what goes on in their personal lives. Below are some of the frequently asked questions;

Are Dan and Shay lovers in real life?

The country-pop duo are not lovers in real life. They are close friends and musical partners, but they are both in straight relationships.

Are Dan and Shay still married to their wives?

The country music stars are still happily married. Their wives are close and usually grace red-carpet events together. The couple's first red carpet double date was in 2016 during the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Who is Shay's wife?

Shay Mooney, one-half of the country music duo Dan + Shay, is married to Hannah Billingsley. They tied the knot in October 2017. Hannah is a former Miss Arkansas and a podcast host. The couple has three sons: Asher, Ames, and Abram.

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney during the CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on November 08, 2023. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Dan and Shay's gay speculations have often swirled due to their close friendship and professional partnership. Despite the rumours, the country-pop duo continues to captivate fans with their heartfelt lyrics.

