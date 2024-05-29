Ben Shapiro's net worth and wealth: How rich is he today?

Ben Shapiro is an American author, columnist, lawyer and political commentator. He is widely recognized as the co-founder of the conservative news website The Daily Wire. In addition, Shapiro writes columns for Newsweek and hosts The Ben Shapiro Show. Due to these achievements, many are curious about his wealth. So, what is Ben Shapiro’s net worth?

In the modern media and political discourse landscape, few names carry the weight and influence wielded by Ben. While some find his life’s approach controversial, there is no denying that his hard work and dedication to his craft are admirable. This article uncovers the avenues in which Shapiro made his fortune and the story behind his meteoric rise to prominence.

Ben Shapiro's profile summary

Full name Benjamin Aaron Shapiro Famous as Ben Shapiro Gender Male Date of birth 15 January 1984 Age 40 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Jewish Alma mater University of California, Harvard University Height 5’9’’ (175 cm) Weight 79 kg (174 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Mor Toledano Children 4 Father David Shapiro Siblings Abigail Shapiro (Classically Abby) Profession Businessman, attorney, columnist, media personality, political commentator Political party Republican Net worth $50 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook TikTok

How old is Ben Shapiro?

Ben Shapiro (aged 40 as of 2024) was born on 15 January 1984 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Both his parents worked in Hollywood.

Ben's mom was a TV company executive, while his father, David, worked as a composer. His younger sister, Abby, is a YouTuber and social media influencer. Ben is Ashkenazi Jewish.

Shapiro attended Yeshiva University High School of Los Angeles, graduating in 2000 at age 16. He then proceeded to the University of California, where he studied political science.

In 2004, at age 20, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree summa cum laude and membership in Phi Beta Kappa. The political icon also earned a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School in 2007.

What is Ben Shapiro’s net worth in 2024?

Wealthy Gorilla and TheThings estimated Aaron’s net worth to be $50 million. His income primarily stems from various ventures, including podcasting, authoring, speaking engagements, and owning The Daily Wire.

Where does Ben Shapiro get his money from?

Shapiro wears many hats. Below is a breakdown of the revenue-generating channels significantly contributing to his financial success.

Law

After graduation, the California native made his career debut working at the Goodwin Procter law firm. However, he quit after 10 months to focus on his legal consultancy firm, Benjamin Shapiro Legal Consulting, in 2012. Ben only practised law briefly before he transitioned to media.

Who is the owner of The Daily Wire?

On 21 September 2015, Ben founded The Daily Wire alongside Jeremy Boreing. According to Forbes, the news website is worth around $150 million.

It reportedly accumulates a revenue of over $100 million annually. The platform’s streaming service, DailyWire+, boasts over 1 million subscribers paying between $12 and $20 monthly.

Currently, Shapiro is the host and editor emeritus of his self-titled podcast, The Ben Shapiro Show, which broadcasts every weekday. In 2021, it ranked as the 9th most listened podcast on Apple.

Author

Aaron became the youngest nationally syndicated columnist in the US at 17. Here are some of his books:

Brainwashed: How Universities Indoctrinate America’s Youth (2004)

(2004) Project President: Bad Hair and Botox on the Road to the White House (2008)

(2008) True Allegiance (2017)

(2017) The Right Side of History: How Reason and Moral Purpose Made the West Great (2019)

(2019) The Authoritarian Moment (2021)

Speaker

Ben speaks at various colleges, often presenting a conservative approach to controversial topics. He supports a complete abortion ban except when the mother’s life is in danger.

His views on Islam, gender and sexuality, health care, capital punishment, climate change and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have also sparked controversy.

Other media activities

In 2012, Aaron joined KRLA-AM 870 as a host of their morning radio program. By 2016, he co-hosted their conservative show, The Morning Answer. However, Ben faced intense pressure for being a Donald Trump critic.

On 26 January 2024, he was featured in Tom MacDonald’s musical video for the hit Facts. In February, the song debuted at number 16 on the Billboard Charts Hot 100.

Ben Shapiro’s house

As documented by Celebrity Net Worth, the media personality purchased a 6,500-square-foot California home for $1.7 million in 2015. In late 2020, he announced that he and his family were relocating to Tennessee. In October, Shapiro listed the property for just under $2.9 million.

Who is Ben Shapiro’s wife?

In 2008, Aaron married an Israeli medical doctor of Moroccan descent, Mor Toledano. Together, they have two daughters and two sons. During a 2023 interview on The Iced Coffee Hour show, he revealed the dynamics of his marriage, saying:

In the Jewish community, when you get married, you sign a document that resembles a prenup. It encompasses a fee that a man should compensate his wife in case of a separation.

According to the political commentator, he would pay his wife $10 million in the event of a divorce.

Ben Shapiro’s net worth is a testament to his strategic career choices and financial acumen. His participation in various speaking engagements, hosting events, and licencing deals have substantially contributed to his financial portfolio. Ben Shapiro’s wealth continues to increase as his fame and influence grows.

