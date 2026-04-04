A video of a dog being auctioned off left people questioning everything they thought they knew about dog ownership

The dog that was sold is a breed built specifically for speed and used in competitive racing

Mzansi flooded the comments with jokes, and left a few people quietly considering what their own dogs are worth

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A farmer posing for pictures. Images: @jozeph.mtambo

Source: Facebook

A Facebook video posted on 24 March 2026 by @jozeph.mtambo had South Africans doing a double-take. The clip showed a live auction where bidding on a single dog started at R350,000, climbed to R375,000, and finally closed at R400,000. The crowd of people who were present at the action started cheering and clapping as soon as the deal was sealed. The farmer shared the short clip with a simple message:

"Great sale R400 000 — SOLD!!!"

Why a dog can sell for R400k

The dog in the video is a Greyhound, one of the fastest dog breeds in the world. Greyhounds are sighthounds, meaning they hunt and race using their eyes and speed rather than their nose. In racing, they can reach speeds of up to 69 km/h. This makes top-performing dogs extremely valuable to owners and racing syndicates.

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Greyhound racing is a very competitive sport with serious money behind it. It is very similar to horse racing. Dogs with strong racing records or bloodlines from winning stock regularly fetch high prices at auction. One person who watched the clip went on to share that another Greyhound sold for close to R900,000 the previous year. This kind of puts the R400,000 price tag in a different kind of perspective.

Watch the Facebook video below:

SA debates R400k dog auction

Mzansi had a lot to say about the dog on Facebook user @jozeph.mtambo's clip:

@Bongani Radebe asked:

"What if it dies tomorrow? Ayi noo, R400K?"

@Dineo Matenchi said:

"Eish, and I have two lazy dogs that attend funerals and weddings."

@Sphamandla Gwala reacted:

"400k ay ay umgodoyi."

@Benzo Lerato noted:

"Surprising people aren't informed about dog racing and bird racing, we only know horse racing."

@PI Isly Waha Makhanya added:

"Last year the other speedhond sold close to R900k."

@Prezydent Manyaka joked:

"Me carrying Sibi to the auction."

@Mashala Dancan said:

"It won't even protect him."

@Kulani Osborne questioned:

"If money laundering is possible."

@Phakie Mbali added:

"Then we learn that the guy did not collect the dog but paid the money."

@Bakisanani Bobo Dube asked:

"What was sold at R400,000?"

A dog being sold at an auction. Images: @jozeph.mtambo

Source: Facebook

More on big South African auctions

Briefly News recently reported on Cape Town putting 50 city-owned properties up for auction.

recently reported on Cape Town putting 50 city-owned properties up for auction. One of South Africa's oldest wine farms, with ties to a well-known local businessman, went up for auction, but there was a condition buyers had to meet before they could even bid.

Proteas Women's star Nadine de Klerk walked away from an auction as a millionaire, and the number her name went for had cricket fans completely stunned.

Source: Briefly News