South African female cricketer Nadine de Klerk’s auction move has made her one of cricket’s highest-earning players

Fellow Proteas stars Marizanne Kapp and Laura Wolvaardt are set to compete in The Hundred this season

The Proteas Women are gearing up for a T20I series in New Zealand, while top male players’ salaries are in the spotlight

Proteas Women’s allrounder Nadine de Klerk has joined the ranks of cricket’s highest earners after being snapped up for £170 000 (R3.77 million) by London Spirit at The Hundred’s first-ever player auction.

Proteas Women Star Nadine de Klerk Becomes Millionaire After The Hundred Auction

Source: Getty Images

The 26-year-old allrounder has been in exceptional form since the 2025 Women’s 50-over World Cup, where she scored 208 runs at an average of 52 and a strike rate of 131.64, including a whirlwind unbeaten 84 against eventual champions India.

Her remarkable season continued in the Women’s Premier League with Royal Challengers Bangalore, where she claimed 16 wickets and played a key role in securing the championship.

Proteas stars set for exciting Hundred season

De Klerk will team up with fellow South African star Marizanne Kapp, who joins the London Spirit after being released by Oval Invincibles. Kapp, a two-time champion and the bowler of the first-ever ball in The Hundred, was signed for £130 000 (R2.88 million). Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt will also feature in the tournament, retained by Southern Brave for £75 000 (R1.66 million).

Not all Proteas players were picked at the auction. Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, and Shabnim Ismail went unsold despite previous stints in The Hundred, leaving them to look for opportunities elsewhere this season.

Meanwhile, the Proteas Women are in New Zealand preparing for a five-match T20I series against the reigning Women’s T20 World Champions. The series is part of a historic double-header with the Proteas Men’s team and marks the first T20 clash between the sides since the World Cup final in Dubai two years ago.

Source: Getty Images

Proteas’ top earners revealed

According to figures released by Cricbites, Proteas Test captain Temba Bavuma, who faced scrutiny for his commentary during the just-ended T20 World Cup tournament, is one of the top earners. David Miller, who trended weeks ago after a video with an influencer went viral, is also among the top earners. Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, with a net worth in the millions of rands, is another star who smiles all the way to the bank.

Joining the trio is T20 captain Aiden Markram. All four take home around $350 000 a year from Cricket South Africa, which is about R5.7 million in base salary before match bonuses, franchise pay or endorsement deals.

How Jacques Kallis built his fortune

Briefly News previously reported that former Proteas all-rounder Jacques Kallis is regarded as one of the richest sports stars to emerge from South Africa.

His iconic career began with his debut in 1995, and he soon became a central figure in South Africa’s golden generation of the 2000s.

