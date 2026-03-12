The Springboks are set for a packed season of Test matches, but Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu says the fixture he’s most excited about is the opener against England at Ellis Park on July 4.

Speaking at a lively event at Discovery’s Sandton headquarters, where he was unveiled as the company’s new brand ambassador alongside teammate Jesse Kriel, Feinberg-Mngomezulu expressed his anticipation for the clash.

“What I’m really looking forward to is welcoming the Red Roses to Ellis Park for the first Nations Cup match,” he told the enthusiastic audience.

His entrance on stage was accompanied by the Zulu impi warriors, who traditionally lead the Springboks onto the field for home Tests.

Discovery South Africa CEO Hylton Kallner highlighted Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s standout performance against Argentina in Durban — where he racked up a record 37 points in the 67-20 victory — as the key reason he was a natural choice for the ambassador role.

Interestingly, Feinberg-Mngomezulu admitted he went into that match feeling dissatisfied with his own form.

“I hadn’t been at my best. My Springboks roommate, Damian Willemse, and I had talked about pushing ourselves to elevate our performance for the rest of the Rugby Championship,” the 24-year-old explained.

“People might think rugby is all glory and excitement, but it has its challenging moments,” he added. “Yet seeing young players dreaming of becoming Springboks and feeling the support of passionate fans makes it worthwhile.

“The pressure to win is obvious, but it’s a beautiful kind of pressure. Rugby is full of emotion, so staying composed is crucial.

“For me, it’s about maintaining balance — not getting swept away by the highs or weighed down by the lows.”

The Springboks are scheduled to play 14 Tests from July through November.

“The season will be long, but the highlight will probably be the four-Test series against the All Blacks. Playing at FNB Stadium with 90,000 fans, and then 50,000 at Ellis Park, it’s going to be huge — big crowds, big teams, and big pressure.”

Feinberg-Mngomezulu will share his ambassador role with Kriel.

“Looking at Jesse, his dedication and drive speak for themselves. He’s hardworking, motivated, and gives everything his best shot. Being mentioned in the same context as him is a real compliment.

“I often tell him he’s like the Cristiano Ronaldo of rugby. And anyone paired with Ronaldo would be thrilled — that’s how I feel being alongside Jesse.”

