Springboks star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is currently struggling with his form alongside his club, the Stormers

The 24-year-old's out-of-form issue is now a major concern for the Springboks, with Tony Brown addressing it in a recent interview

The Springboks attack coach also offered some form of guidance to the Stormers star on what to do amid a poor run of form

Springboks attack coach Tony Brown has offered a form of advice to Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu as he's struggling for form at his club, the Stormers.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Siya Kolisi celebrate South Africa's win over France during the Autumn Nations Series 2025 match in Paris. Photo: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

The Stormers have hit a worrying run of poor results, with Feinberg-Mngomezulu also battling for consistency over the past three games.

The Cape-based team have endured a difficult spell in recent weeks, suffering three derby losses in a row, with two coming against the Sharks, followed by a poor outing against the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

The Springboks star was handed the Stormers captaincy for the first time in January 2026. After guiding the side to victory over the Leicester Tigers in the Champions Cup, he also led the team in their back-to-back defeats to the Sharks.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Sacha's form: A concern for Springboks

Feinberg-Mngomezulu, despite a poor run of form with the Stormers, was named in the 49-man squad Rassie Erasmus released for the Springboks alignment Camp taking place in Cape Town.

The 24-year-old form is a major concern for the Boks as he's one of their important players heading into the 2026 season after showing his impressive form during the 2025 campaign.

Brown, during a recent interview, addressed the concerns over the Stormers star's struggle with form in recent games. He jokingly indicated that Sacha might simply need a bit of care and support, stressing that the Springboks setup is well-suited to help him rediscover his best form.

“In the Springbok environment, with the way we train, play and assign roles, he naturally fits in,” Brown explained. “He clearly understands what is expected of him and doesn’t feel the need to take everything on his shoulders.”

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu kicks a conversion during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa. Photo: Michael Steele

Source: Getty Images

Brown advises Sacha on what to do

Brown, who was recently linked with coaching New Zealand, suggested that the challenges faced by Stormers could be influencing Sacha’s approach, with the team currently struggling for form.

He went further to advise the rugby player on what to do to help with his form at this club. He urged him to try to trust his teammates around him and also try not to be selfish by beating everyone on his own.

“The Stormers are going through a difficult spell, and he may feel the need to take on more than he should,” Brown added. “My advice would be to trust the players around him and avoid trying to beat everyone on his own.”

Ex-All Blacks star becomes eligible for Springboks

Briefly News also reported that the Springboks head coach, Rassie Erasmus, could be given the chance to select a former All Blacks player in 2027.

The New Zealand Rugby International is eligible to play for the Springboks through his father, who is from South Africa.

Source: Briefly News