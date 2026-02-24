The Springboks could be eligible to select a former All Blacks player in 2027, adding another experienced player to their quality squad

The New Zealand Rugby International is eligible to play for the Springboks through his father, who is from South Africa

The reports about the Auckland-born rugby player in line to represent theSpringboks sparked mixed reactions from rugby fans on social media

The Springboks could be adding more experienced players to their squad ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, as an All Blacks star is set to be eligible for selection.

Rassie Erasmus has loads of talent to pick from after working with most of the members of the Springboks team for over five years, leading them to back-to-back World Cup titles and also dominating the rugby scene last year.

South Africa are rated among the favourites to win the World Cup in Australia next year, and it would be their third successive victory if they end up winning it.

Erasmus could call up ex-All Blacks star

Mark Tele’a, a former All Blacks star, is in line to switch allegiance to the South Africa national rugby union team under the World Rugby eligibility framework.

That pathway exists through his South African father, who is of Xhosa descent, which grants him the necessary qualification.

Tele’a’s most recent Test for New Zealand came on 23 November 2024, triggering the three-year stand-down period required for a change in national representation. As a result, he would become eligible to don the green and gold from 23 November 2027.

The 29-year-old in 2024 acknowledged he is open to the possibility of playing for the Springboks in the future and could end up happening in 2027, when the three-year stand-down period ends in November.

“If the Springboks came calling and the timing aligned, then yes. The same applies if Samoa reached out. But for now, my focus remains where I am,” he explained during a podcast appearance.

However, a potential switch would not make him available for the 2027 Rugby World Cup, scheduled from 1 October to 13 November, as his eligibility would only commence at the end of the tournament.

Moreover, even if cleared to represent South Africa, breaking into Rassie Erasmus’ squad would be far from straightforward.

The Springboks are well-stocked in the outside channels, with established and emerging threats such as Cheslin Kolbe, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Ethan Hooker, Edwill van der Merwe, Makazole Mapimpi, and Canan Moodie providing significant depth on the flanks and in the wider attacking corridors.

SA rugby fans react to Tele’a's eligibility

South African rugby fans took to social media share their thoughts on the possibility of Tele’a being called up by Rassie Erasmus when his three-year stand-down period ends in November 2027.

Bert Gilbert Ford

Our Springboks are a homegrown brand, and that's the only way, always. Once another nation's player ever gets selected to play for the Springboks, all international matches from South Africa's perspective have no validation anymore...klaar.

Sonwabile Gingqishe

I love Mark Tele’a, he's so slick and quicker, it would be dope to see him wear Green and Gold, but the competition🤣🤣 for the wingers is crazy, we have so much talent.

Arthur Frankis

South Africa are not like Ireland 🇮🇪, Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿, and all the rest whose national teams are practically club sides running around in national jerseys with all the foreigners playing for them 😂

Eben Ferreira

We have such depth in our current team that I don't see why we would look at two players who aren't even being considered for the teams they used to represent.

Stefan Andrzejewski

We want to see our homegrown players on our team. When teams are diluted, such as the Northern Hemisphere teams. That's when weakness creeps in. That's why both SA and NZ are top of the pile. The World Cup has only been won once by a Northern Hemisphere team.

