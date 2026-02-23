J. Cole's South African concert is in full swing as the tickets finally go live for supporters to purchase

The American rapper is set to return to Mzansi to promote his newly-released album, and fans are eagerly awaiting getting their hands on the tickets

Mzansi is collectively counting down to payday so they can secure their spot and see their favourite rapper live in Johannesburg

J. Cole is set to take over the FNB Stadium for the final leg of The Fall Off tour. Image: Prince Williams/WireImage

A decade-long wait is finally over as American rapper and record producer J. Cole prepares to make a historic return to South Africa for the grand finale of The Fall-Off World Tour.

Set to take over the iconic FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on 12 December 2026, the concert marks a significant full-circle moment for the Let Nas Down rapper, who hasn’t performed in Mzansi since 2016.

With his seventh and rumoured final studio album, The Fall Off, currently dominating the charts, the excitement has reached a fever pitch as fans scramble to secure their place for what promises to be one of the biggest live music events in South African history.

Ticket sales began with a pre-sale special for Mastercard cardholders, giving fans the opportunity to secure their seats ahead of the general public on Friday, 20 February.

With prices ranging from R460 for Reserved Seating and a staggering R6,319.25 for the SMSA Lounge, J. Cole fans are given the option to enjoy a budget-friendly outing or splurge on the ultimate VIP experience, complete with prime viewing, gourmet hospitality, and exclusive tour merchandise.

J. Cole's concert tickets are now available. Image: Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage

The Fall Off tour will see J. Cole headline over 15 countries, kicking off on Saturday, 11 July in Charlotte, North Carolina.

This follows the rapper’s recent decision to withdraw from the long-standing Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud - a controversial move that drew significant backlash from some while earning him praise from others for his maturity.

With the final leg hosted in Mzansi, eager supporters have included the concert in their budgets as they count down to pay day to officially secure their tickets.

See more ticket prices below.

The tickets for the J. Cole concert start at R460 for Reserved Seating and R6,319.25 for the SMSA Lounge. Image: Screenshot

Mzansi raves over J. Cole concert

South African supporters are eager to get their hands on their tickets. Read some of their comments below.

WonderMahlobo said:

"These tickets will be sold out next week. South Africans are waiting for payday next Wednesday. Don't be surprised if they get finished the same night. 90k strong, we will be there."

BMadupela was worried:

"They need to add a second date to the South African tour. It's only been a week, and most of the tickets are sold out. Some of us haven't been paid yet."

zito142 wrote:

"Waiting for pay day to buy tickets."

mpho_baitseng2 joked:

"Deciding whether to buy a fridge or a ticket, they're going fast!"

