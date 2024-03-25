Drake has seemingly addressed his beef with Kendrick Lamar on stage during his concert

This after K.Dot threw shots at Drizzy and J. Cole in his Like That verse alongside Drake's alleged friend-turned-foe, Future

Peeps aren't buying Drake's response and are hoping that he keeps the same energy as Kendrick and records a diss track

Word on the street is that Drake may have heard Kendrick Lamar's diss on Like That and decided to address it. While on tour, Drizzy took some time mid-performance to help fans understand his state of mind, seemingly shrugging the disses and moving on.

Drake responds to Kendrick Lamar diss

While in the middle of a tour, Drake fans and hip hop heads at large received a rude awakening with the release of Future and Metro Boomin's joint project, We Don't Trust You.

In the 17-track album is a song, Like That, which has been making waves on the internet and features Kendrick Lamar, who took shots at Drake and J. Cole.

You'll remember in 2013 when K.Dot dissed a large number of rappers, Drake and Cole included, on Control while claiming the number one spot.

This time, Kendrick took it a step further and came for the rappers head-on, and Drizzy spoke up. Akademiks posted a video of Drake on stage reacting to the noise:

"I've got my head up high and my back straight. I'm ten toes down and I know that no matter what, there's nobody on this earth that would ever mess with me, on my life.

"You get yourself riled up and move towards the future. Sometimes, you've got to acknowledge the mistakes you made in the past."

Peeps weigh in on Drake's response

Fans aren't feeling Drake's alleged response to Kendrick and want the rapper to respond to K.Dot the traditional way, through a record:

tia_licious joked:

"He cried after this."

eugenecorleone posted:

"Lmfaooo, I actually had hopes he was gonna reply."

harisogun said:

"Kendrick got that man doing self affirmations, lmaoooo!"

Xpenscve said:

"You can’t talk your way out of this one. Get in the studio, no one wants to hear all of this."

vevosuave claimed:

"He’s ducking smoke again."

zandisiiwezwane wrote:

"Booooo! Get it in the booth, brother."

