Drake was exposed after he reportedly hit up an Instagram baddie's inbox trying to shoot his shot

The rapper's alleged new love interest published a screenshot of his message complimenting her body

Peeps were two ways about the matter; where others trolled Drizzy, while others claimed that the woman was blocking her blessings

A woman exposed Drake after the rapper allegedly slid into her Instagram inbox. Images: champagnepapi

Drake was recently exposed after a woman on Instagram showed how he allegedly slid in her DMs. The Toronto rapper, who caused concern after following Tyla, complimented a baddie's body and she aired him out on social media.

Drake exposed for shooting his shot

Poor Drake can't shoot his shot without being exposed. The father of one reportedly slid into an Instagram baddie's DMs recently by complimenting her body, and she aired him out.

Instagram user @Jazzalinyyy posted a screenshot of her DM from Drake; stunned by the message from Champagne Papi, she decided to let social media know that the "6 God" was in her DMs.

Twitter (X) user shared the post of Drake shooting his shot:

Drake said:

"Your body is absolute tea."

Mzansi weighs in on Drake's alleged inbox

Netizens trolled Drizzy over how he shot his shot:

cliff_ohio dragged Drake:

"Drake is proof that absolutely nothing (money, fame, etc.) can unlame you. He's just a corny guy."

wheatener was stunned:

"No way he actually said that!"

HawaiianSoFee asked:

"Is this how Aubrey is talking to these women?"

sadhotgirI wrote:

"'Your body is absolutely tea.' LMAO, this is not serious, right? He’s so embarrassing!"

Meanwhile, some netizens claimed that the woman was blocking her blessings by exposing her messages with a huge celebrity:

DOPEITSDAVE_ said:

"Women are messing up their bags to be famous for five minutes."

thickolette wrote:

"Ma'am, say thank you and secure that bag; what the hell is wrong with these women?"

huhmeek was stunned:

"These women blocking their blessings for five minutes of Twitter fame."

ty2playa_ posted:

"I’m sorry if Drake messaged me. I wouldn't say anything, but there will be signs."

