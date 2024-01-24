Drake lost R13 million after betting that Sean Strickland would retain the UFC middleweight title

The rapper was humiliated on social media after Dricus du Plessis won the title and played his song

Netizens dragged Drizzy for his blunder, claiming that he has a curse

Netizens trolled Drake after he lost over R13M in his bet against Dricus Du Plessis in the UFC Championships. Images: dricusduplessis, champagnepapi

Source: Instagram

Drake lost a huge amount of money betting against Dricus du Plessis in the UFC middleweight championship. The South African boxer won against Sean Strickland, whom Drizzy placed a $700K (R13.3 million) on to retain his title. Netizens have been trolling Drake since Dricus played God's Plan after winning.

Drake loses millions in UFC middleweight bet

The odds were against Drake after he suffered a terrible loss with his UFC middleweight championship bet.

The 8 AM in Charlotte rapper bet a hefty amount of money (R13.3 million) hoping that defending champion, Sean Strickland would retain his UFC middleweight title:

But things took an unexpected turn when Strickland lost to South African professional mixed martial artist Dricus du Plessis on 21 January 2024.

Not only did Drizzy lose all his money after Dricus was crowned champion in his city (Toronto, Canada), but the UFC rubbed salt in his wound by playing God's Plan as Dricus walked out of the ring - that has got to sting!

Netizens react to Drake's loss

The way social media dragged Drake for losing his money, you'd swear that he was the one fighting du Plessis and not Strickland.

Previously, the rapper won big after predicting that Israel Adesanya would win against Alex Pereira in the UFC middleweight championship; guess it wasn't his day.

Mphonyanah said:

"Somebody needs to lift his curse."

LeftenK was convinced:

"I honestly believe he works with the betting company to influence their customers, 'cause there's no way one can be this cursed."

tanyadejongh was hysterical:

"Playing Drake to celebrate Dricus after he placed a bet against him is sending me!"

_vonani posted:

"Drake lost the bet and they played 'God's Plan.'"

iamkoshiek was impressed:

"Drake losing a $700k bet as Dricus exits the ring in Toronto as champion with 'God’s Plan' playing out is pure poetry."

Source: Briefly News