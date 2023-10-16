Drake is coming off a not-so-successful album release for For All The Dogs

The rapper faced backlash over his project but it looks like his son Adonis is going to save the day with My Man

A video of the young boy rapping has made its way to social media and had online users' eyebrows raised

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Drake celebrated his son Adonis' birthday by premiering his debut rap song titled 'My Man'. Images: champagnepapi

Source: Instagram

Drake recently released his anticipated project For All The Dogs and the album suffered backlash and a lukewarm response from listeners. Hoping to keep the Graham name in the conversation, a video of Drake's son Adonis rapping has surfaced on social media.

Shared in honour of his birthday, Drake showed off his little boy's rapping skills in his new song, My Man.

Drake's son Adonis drop debut single

In an Instagram post shared by Drake, he wished his son Adonis a happy birthday while premiering his freestyle titled My Man.

The video opens with a clip seemingly inspired by Drake's Best I Ever Had music video opener where the young boy runs into a basketball court with his friends before he starts rapping:

"Don't talk to my man like that, my my my my man."

Fans weigh in on Adonis' new song

There's no doubt that anything with Drake's name attached to it will create a buzz and Adonis' new song, My Man definitely had social media chatting:

6ixbuzztv quoted:

"'Don’t talk to my man like that!'"

davido chuckled:

"Haha!"

avrillavigne said:

"Yessssss!"

winnieharlow posted:

"'My my my my mann', whole chorus goes in, singing that all week!"

tristanj22 said:

"He went crazzyyyy!!"

grandwizardchatnigga responded:

"'My Man Freestyle' already double platinum in the skreets!"

boi1da commented:

"Adonis caught a body I can’t lie, HBD!"

theflyervault posted:

"Lil’ Adonis on that boom bap beat is the highlight of the album…'don’t talk to my man like that.'"

Drake shows love to Black Coffee

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Drake jamming to Black Coffee's set at the DJ's Madison Square Garden takeover.

The two entertainers have maintained a great friendship over the years and Drake's appearance at the MSG debut just showed how tight they are.

DJ Sbu was also in attendance and showed off Mzekezeke's photo with Drake at the concert which had social media buzzing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News