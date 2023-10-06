Sizwe Dhlomo revealed that he was disappointed by Drake's For All The Dogs when he first listened to it

The radio presenter loves Drake's music and admitted to being a fan, but he heavily criticised this album

Some of Sizwe's disapprovals of the album are the production, the beat productions and beat selection, as well as the overall delivery of the album

Drake releases highly anticipated album

The highly anticipated album was released on October 6 after it was delayed numerous times.

The initial release was on 25 August 2023, but due to Drake wanting to complete the remaining shows of his It's All A Blur tour with 21 Savage, it was pushed to October.

Sizwe Dhlomo disapproves of new album

The Kaya 959 radio presenter loves Drake's music and admitted to being a fan, but he heavily criticised this album.

Some of Sizwe's disapprovals of the album are the production, the beat productions and beat selection, as well as the overall delivery of the album.

"Why so many beat switches? This sh!t is wack. Lol! I just said I was underwhelmed & that the trap beats put me off. I even stopped listening halfway. I’ll go back over the weekend."

In one tweet, Sizwe said he is hopeful that the album will grow on him as time goes on and as he listens to it more often.

"This album will age well, judging from how much I hate it right now. Lol!"

Sizwe clarified that he might like an artist, but that does not make them immune to his criticism.

"I’m about the truth all day bro! Even if a fave drops garbage, I say."

Mzansi deliberates on Sizwe's views

Sizwe is a known hip hop head, so his points were seen as valid by some social media users. Here's what Mzansi thinks:

@mashmyster said:

"I’m calling it: This album is wack. Too many “empty” songs. Nothing memorable. No club bangers/catchy hooks. First half of the album is sonically all over the place (too many beat switches). Also, despite the title, very little rapping. If it were someone else, we’d give it 5/10."

@DaBrave_OJ said:

"Drake has been releasing the same album for the past 4 albums he's released. No growth whatsoever."

@NewBigJay argued:

"Nah intro is fire, Siz. But the whole tape kinda mid."

