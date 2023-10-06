Trevor Noah has made history and become the first comedian to sell out the Coca-Cola Arena

He said this after his Dubai leg of the Off The Record Tour in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

He took to his timeline to thank his fans while reflecting on where he's come from as an artist, promising to return soon

Trevor Noah has sold out the Coca-Cola Arena after a successful 'Off the Record Tour' Dubai leg. Images: Neilson Barnard, Brad Barket

The retired host of The Daily Show Trevor Noah had another successful stand-up comedy show from his United Arab Emirates (UAE) leg Off The Record Tour, and made history whilst at it.

Trevor Noah first comedian to sell out UAE's Coca-Cola Arena

The comedian took to his Instagram to thank his duabi patrons for their support, even stating how they broke a record:

"Dubai and everyone who came from around the UAE. It’s hard to believe that over a decade ago I was performing to 400 people at my first show in Dubai and now finding out I was blessed to be the first comedian ever to sell out the Coca Cola arena!

"Thank you doesn’t always capture the full gratitude I have for the love you’ve showed me on this journey but please believe every time I get on stage I’ll do my utmost to make it one of the best shows you’ve ever seen. Shukran forever and I’ll see you next time!"

Check out how his night went in the multimedia below:

Social media congratulates Trevor Noah on his UAE victory

The funnyman recently received backlash for cancelling the Bengaluru leg of his tour due to a technical snag was praised for the success of the show:

@moleme_tshepi declared:

"Guys Trevor is big and unstoppable, this is consistently at its highest level.️ This is what we call Dedication, Determination and discipline."

@brian_xclusive remembered:

"You delivered an amazing show, I can't stop re thinking the jokes am definitely using them on my drunk friends who didn't come."

@simmymathew made strides:

"We laughed our hearts out! We drove from AbuDhabi and was so worth it! Still laughing."

@gabrielacunhaferraz did the same:

"That's us in DD 01, 02, 03. Travelling from Bangladesh to Dubai just for the show. And it was an amazing decision!"

@anitafernandes10 remembered:

"Trevor Noah, your show in Mumbai was fantastic too! It would be really great if your shows were recorded and put on Netflix or something. Would really like to hear what you had to say about Dubai."

@dasdk was curious:

"Oh is this what you looked like on stage we sat so far back was hard to tell …. But nonetheless I think it was the best set I’ve heard from you ever ….amazing."

@steph_bcnxl praised:

"You truely deserve all the success! You are really smart and funny. Love from France."

@kaan.sekban pat his shoulder:

"That's amazing, but 400 is also a perfect number of audience for a stand up show."

