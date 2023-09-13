Drake shoved a fan off stage after he snuck up on him during his performance in Austin, Texas

The rapper called out the security personnel in the arena for the lack of quick response and for allowing the fan to bypass them

Netizens were divided by this incident after some called Drake out for shoving the fan, and others said it is risky to allow people on stage

Rapper Drake divided the internet after a fan snuck on stage at his It's All A Blur tour in Austin, Texas.

Video of Drake shoving fan goes viral

The award-winning rapper is currently on his It's All A Blur tour, and at his recent concert, a fan gatecrashed his performance.

The concert took place in Austin, and while he was performing, the fan extended his hand in an effort to get a handshake.

A very cautious Drake pushed the fan off, but he was persistent, and Drake reluctantly gave him one. While he was giving the fan attention, he told the security at the venue that they were slow.

Watch the clip shared by @DailyLoud, which has gone viral:

Netizens react to the video

While others noted that Drake had to be cautious of such situations, especially because his safety is a priority, many felt as though he was unnecessary for pushing him off.

@heir__ said:

"That's very dangerous."

@iammaxwelladen added:

"Interacting with fans is a beautiful part of being an artist but, there needs to be a mutual understanding that boundaries exist for everyone's safety and comfort."

@nonoza2020 said:

"Well handled, Drake respectfully."

@realravensfan2 cried:

"He just wanted a handshake."

@mcfc_jagaban said:

"Drake was really smart to have used his street OT there. Noticed he pushed the fan away at first and realized it could get ugly. He shook his hand and walked him off the stage respectfully before the security officer pulled him off the stage. Drake was being smart there."

