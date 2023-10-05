The acapella music group hosted an exclusive listening session for their fifth album at Universal Music Group

The Soil recently announced the departure of founding member Buhlebendalo Mda and introduced a new member, Theo Matshoba

The trio told Briefly News that they are excited about their upcoming live concert next month

The Soil and Universal Music Group hosted an exclusive listening session on Wednesday, 4 October 2023. Image: @thesoilmusic, @ntiskamusic, @teesongstress

Music heals souls. The popular, most loved acapella music group, The Soil, has fresh new music up their sleeves for their fans.

The Soil hosts an exclusive listening session

After a lengthy hiatus, the acapella group decided that they needed to release a fresh album for their fans and supporters.

On Wednesday, 4 October 2023, The Soil and Universal Music Group hosted the media and their close friends for an exclusive listening session of their new album.

Speaking to Briefly News, Ntsika Ngxanga shared that this album is still being cooked and has not yet been completed.

He said:

"You guys are basically in the kitchen with us because the album is incomplete. There's still more to do and a few touch-ups here and there.

"And, though I don't want to jinx it, we have featured amazing artists on this album, I can give you one name, which is Nduduzo Makhathini."

Check out some visuals taken by Briefly News while attending the listening session:

The Soil hosted an exclusive album listening session at the Universal Music Group offices.

The Soil hosted an exclusive album listening session at the Universal Music Group offices.

Buhlebendalo exits The Soil, and a new member is announced

Not long ago, the legendary trio group announced on their Instagram timeline that their former vocalist and powerhouse, Buhlebendalo Mda, had decided to exit the group after 18 long years of being with the Ngxanga brothers.

Shortly after dropping the bombshell, the group announced and introduced their new vocalist, Theo Songstress Matshoba, as their latest addition. Theo is not new to the group as she once had stood in for Buhle when she started her spiritual journey.

During an interview with Briefly News, Theo Matshoba shared that this has always been her dream to be a part of the team, and she has been prophesying it.

She said:

"I don't feel like I am here to replace Buhle, I feel at home and peace, you know, and remember that I have worked with them for a short period of time. And when I received the call from Ntsika saying they want me to join them permanently, I was overjoyed.

"I remember I posted on Facebook that they are short of a member, which was me, and that was 11 years ago, and look where I am now. And when I was performing on stage tonight, I felt at ease, like I felt that there was something inside of me singing on my behalf."

The Soil is set to host their live show in Gold Reef City

In the midst of all, the trio shared with Briefly News that they cannot wait to perform at the Lyric Theatre in Gold Reef City, Johannesburg.

The concert will be taking place on Friday, 3 November 2023. The group also shared the news on their Instagram platform and encouraged fans and netizens to buy their tickets ASAP.

Check out the post below:

Ntsika Ngxanga claims he gets songs from his ancestors

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that The Soil singer Ntsika claimed that all his songs come from his ancestors. Ntsika said he would dream of his grandfather giving him songs. According to Ntsika, it is a spiritual matter to him.

He says it is a most divine gift handed to him. He has created wonderful musical hits for singers like Vusi Nova and Musa Sukwene.

